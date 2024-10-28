'Making B------ Mad': Unbothered Hailey Bieber Mocks Her Haters in Funny TikTok — Watch
Hailey Bieber is getting the last laugh.
On Sunday, October 27, the model posted a TikTok to mock the online haters who try to troll her every day for no reason.
As the mom-of-one filmed herself making breakfast — which featured bread and butter branded with her Rhode logo — a voiceover said, "This morning I woke up beautiful again and craving attention so I decided to make some b------ mad from scratch."
"I started by going out and doing something with my life as well as getting paid because I know that’s essential in making b------ mad," the narrator continued as Bieber made toast, used some of her beauty products and sipped on coffee. "I then posted a selfie of me looking pretty and minding my business to my [Instagram] Story, which really sealed everything in. Once b------ were mad, I let them cool off and continued on."
The star simply captioned her post, "breakfast a la @rhode skin 😘."
Fans loved the clip, with one commenting, "I laughed too hard at this 😂😂 go off queen," while another declared, "We love an unbothered queen ✨."
"I cannottt 🤣," quipped pal Lori Harvey.
Bieber has dealt with haters since marrying Justin Bieber, 30, in 2018 — which is one of the reasons she hid her pregnancy until she was six months along.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she told W Magazine earlier this year, then giving examples of the false rumors she hears about their romance. "'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."
"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less," the new mother explained.
"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff," Hailey continuued. "I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."