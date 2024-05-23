Pregnant Hailey Bieber Trolls Haters as Model Continues to Constantly Get Criticized by Social Media Users
Rule No. 1: Don't mess with a pregnant woman — especially when her name is Hailey Bieber.
The model recently took a moment to troll her haters as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband, Justin.
On Thursday, May 23, Hailey re-shared a hilarious meme via her Instagram Story about being unbothered by the things her critics have to say.
"Imagine not liking me and I'm just at home doing this," the post uploaded by the Rhode Skin founder read, alongside a gif of Remy from Disney's Ratatouille happily eating a strawberry and a block of cheese.
Hailey has been receiving hate online for years despite being married to Justin for more than half of a decade.
Some social media users appear to be focused on the "Baby" singer's infamous love triangle with Hailey and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, while others seem to pick on Justin's wife simply for the sake of doing so.
The skincare queen's fanbase has been jumping to her defense now more than ever, as she awaits becoming a mom for the very first time.
In the comments section of her most recent Instagram post — which debuted her bare baby bump to followers — internet trolls were quite ruthless, as one harshly snubbed, "men can get pregnant now a days?? Selena would look so much better pregnant with a little Bieber 🥺," while another claimed: "She finally trapped him."
Hailey's fans rallied behind her. One admirer declared, "These comments make me so sad. wtf is wrong with you guys?? Spreading the most brutal hate on the internet?? I can’t wrap my head around the fact that you guys don’t feel ashamed for this. This is horrible."
A second supporter stated, "These comments say way more about y’all then it does about her. This mob mentality against her because y’all aren’t happy with your own selves is just weird. Hope you guys heal."
Even some bystanders couldn't help but chime in to try and put an end to the hate.
One person asked, "What's wrong with people??! I wish you the best for your Baby!! I wish God protect your family. Im not a fan, but im a human," while another admitted, "I don’t actually follow Hailey but I came to see the pictures and actually shocked at the comments. People have so much to say about two people they do not and will never know."