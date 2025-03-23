Justin Bieber Admits He Has 'Anger Issues' and 'Hates' Himself Sometimes in New Confession: 'I Change Myself to Please People'

Justin Bieber said, 'I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,' a in a new social media upload.

Alongside the message, the “Baby” singer uploaded a photo of himself in a white hood, an old picture of himself as a child and a strange image of shipping containers and a baby.

“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh 🤦‍♂️,” the father-of-one — who shares son Jack , 7 months, with wife Hailey Bieber — stated.

“Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough , but I still hate when I change myself to please people,” he continued, along with a video of him and a band making music.

In a second upload, he penned, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.”

In response to the posts, fans showed their support for the star during this tough time.

“Thank you for staying true to yourself, for being so honest and vulnerable because we know It’s not always easy to be open. It’s exhausting to be in a world that makes us question if we’re enough, and even more exhausting to fight against that pressure every day. But you’re aware of it, and that awareness is powerful. You’re not just going along with it — you’re pushing back. And that says a lot about the kind of person you are,” one person wrote.