Justin Bieber Admits He Has 'Anger Issues' and 'Hates' Himself Sometimes in New Confession: 'I Change Myself to Please People'
Justin Bieber got candid about how he feels about himself.
On Saturday, March 22, the pop star, 31, shared two cryptic posts, confessing that he has issues with self-esteem.
“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh 🤦♂️,” the father-of-one — who shares son Jack, 7 months, with wife Hailey Bieber — stated.
Alongside the message, the “Baby” singer uploaded a photo of himself in a white hood, an old picture of himself as a child and a strange image of shipping containers and a baby.
In a second upload, he penned, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.”
“Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough, but I still hate when I change myself to please people,” he continued, along with a video of him and a band making music.
In response to the posts, fans showed their support for the star during this tough time.
“Thank you for staying true to yourself, for being so honest and vulnerable because we know It’s not always easy to be open. It’s exhausting to be in a world that makes us question if we’re enough, and even more exhausting to fight against that pressure every day. But you’re aware of it, and that awareness is powerful. You’re not just going along with it — you’re pushing back. And that says a lot about the kind of person you are,” one person wrote.
- Justin Bieber Admits He Feels a Lot of 'Hate' From All the 'Hurt' He's Experienced: 'I Have Been Drowning'
- Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down 'Pitiful' and 'Exhausting' Rumors He's Using Drugs Amid Concerns About His Well-Being
- Justin Bieber Admits He's 'Selfish and Judgmental' After Sparking Concern by Constantly Smoking Marijuana and Acting Strange in Posts
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another user added: “I’ve never seen anyone create like you brudda, DO YOU SKI.”
“Love who you are ❤️❤️❤️,” a third individual shared, while one more wrote, “You got this Justin 🧡 Nobody is perfect it's what you do with it that counts & You're honest with everyone even Us who you don't owe anything too you're So loved remember that.”
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner's posts come after he has been in the spotlight due to concern for his health.
Amid rumors Justin may be struggling with substance abuse and that he and Hailey's marriage is going through a rough patch, the model, 28, clapped back.
“People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong,” she penned on social media.
Her statement came after the stars’ rep shut down speculation Justin is using drugs despite the celeb sharing many photos with a bong.
The spokesperson claimed the rumors are “absolutely not true,” labeling them “exhausting and pitiful.” They added that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”