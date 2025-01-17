or
Justin Bieber's Underwear Pictures Leave Fans Unimpressed: 'There's Something Missing'

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber's underwear pics have left some fans underwhelmed.

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

While most of the internet drooled over Justin Bieber's recent underwear pictures, not everyone was impressed!

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

One critic commented there was 'something missing' in Justin Bieber's underwear photo.

“There’s something missing in the shot,” one critic wrote on Instagram, adding a peanut emoji, while another Instagram user commented, “Look at his little weenie” alongside a crying emoji.

A similar comment appeared with one person saying Bieber had an “ernie meanie teeny weenie” also with a crying emoji.

Multiple users added memes, pointing out something very microscopic/small, as well as a meme of a woman looking disgusted.

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber recently unfollowed his wife's father on Instagram.

One user defended Bieber, noting they “don’t feel like people should be commenting like this.” “If it was a female and men were commenting it would be outrage,” they added.

Another Bieber defender wrote, “It’s not tiny, it’s big when it gets hard,” while another said there are “naked pictures” of Bieber and he’s definitely “not small,” insisting he looks “wet and cold" in the recent upload.

Aside from the NSFW snapshot, Bieber shared another picture of himself in the snow wrapped in a long coat and hat.

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber has tried to distance himself form Sean 'Diddy' Combs' scandal.

As OK! previously reported, the “Baby” hitmaker’s social media has been under scrutiny lately when it was revealed he unfollowed his wife Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, on social media. Justin also unfollowed Usher and Scooter Braun.

In October 2024, people began talking about Justin in regards to Sean “Diddy” Combs' arrest. As OK! covered, an insider made it clear Justin wants to keep his distance from the scandal.

“[He’s] avoiding the Diddy situation at all costs,” as he wants to “protect his family and stay away from it altogether,” the source shared.

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber takes pride in being a father to his son.

Since he welcomed his son, Jack, last year, he is not trying to “allow any of the Diddy news to impact these special moments," an insider said of his time with his baby.

On September 16, 2024, Sean was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. Fans alleged Justin may have been a victim of Sean's, something that has not been confirmed to date.

Another source dished at the time Justin was “completely disgusted” by the allegations against Sean and wanted “nothing to do” with him.

“[He’s] been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy,” they added.

