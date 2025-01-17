Justin Bieber's Underwear Pictures Leave Fans Unimpressed: 'There's Something Missing'

While most of the internet drooled over Justin Bieber 's recent underwear pictures, not everyone was impressed!

One critic commented there was 'something missing' in Justin Bieber's underwear photo.

“There’s something missing in the shot,” one critic wrote on Instagram, adding a peanut emoji, while another Instagram user commented, “Look at his little weenie” alongside a crying emoji.

A similar comment appeared with one person saying Bieber had an “ernie meanie teeny weenie” also with a crying emoji.

Multiple users added memes, pointing out something very microscopic/small, as well as a meme of a woman looking disgusted.