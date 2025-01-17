Justin Bieber Strips Down to Just His Underwear in NSFW Photos

Naturally, fans on social media had plenty to say about Bieber’s daring post.

“The foot fetishists are gonna go crazy with this one,” one person wrote on X.

“Selena screenshotted!!!” another jokingly chimed in, referring to his ex Selena Gomez.

“Why is his little baby maker out?” a third commented, while a fourth mentioned, “This looks like the worst time cold on cold 😭.”