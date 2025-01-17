or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber Strips Down to Just His Underwear in NSFW Photos

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber turned heads with bold NSFW photos, stripping down to just his underwear.

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Published 8:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber left little to the imagination in his latest Instagram snap!

The "Peaches" singer braved the winter chill, wearing nothing but a pair of white Calvin Klein briefs. Lounging on a rustic wooden chair, Bieber flaunted his tattoos while sunlight peeked through the trees.

Article continues below advertisement

Switching up the mood, Bieber shared another cozy snapshot from his snowy getaway, bundled in a black oversized jacket with a fur-lined hood, baggy snow pants, a knitted navy beanie and oversized sunglasses. Holding what appeared to be a cigarette, Hall & Oates’ hit “You Make My Dreams (Come True)" played in the background.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber naked
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber shared NSFW photos of himself on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans on social media had plenty to say about Bieber’s daring post.

“The foot fetishists are gonna go crazy with this one,” one person wrote on X.

“Selena screenshotted!!!” another jokingly chimed in, referring to his ex Selena Gomez.

“Why is his little baby maker out?” a third commented, while a fourth mentioned, “This looks like the worst time cold on cold 😭.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In another post, Bieber gave fans a glimpse at his life as a new dad, sharing photos with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their baby boy, Jack, who they welcomed in August 2024. In one sweet black-and-white shot, the “STAY” vocalist snuggled up with Jack, resting his head on his child’s.

Other pictures captured the couple braving the cold together, with Hailey sipping coffee by Justin’s side.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber calvin klein underwear
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The photos show the singer in only his underwear.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The posts come amid speculation about the “One Less Lonely Girl” hitmaker’s recent social media activity.

Fans noticed he unfollowed Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, on Instagram, alongside former mentors Scooter Braun and Usher. Hailey also doesn’t follow her father, though Stephen continues to follow his daughter — but not his son-in-law.

Stephen, 58, typically has kind words to say about the couple, but he has occasionally shared cryptic messages online that appeared to reference his daughter, 28, and her husband, 30.

One of his most intriguing posts came in February 2024, when he shared a video from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries. The clip featured Justin playing guitar, accompanied by a caption that raised eyebrows.

Article continues below advertisement

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Victor wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber snow
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Fans quickly reacted to the singer’s revealing images.

Article continues below advertisement

The move led many to speculate about possible marital troubles. However, it turned out his request might have been to send positive energy Hailey’s way, as she was secretly pregnant with their first child at the time.

Stephen also touched upon Justin’s personal struggles during an interview in October 2024. The Usual Suspects actor praised the singer as "one of the bravest artists ever" and expressed gratitude that Justin found Hailey, calling her "a great gal to help him survive."

Article continues below advertisement
stephen baldwin
Source: MEGA

Stephen Baldwin said the couple are 'now better than ever.'

"Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever," he added.

Despite any rumored tension, the Bio-Dome alum showed nothing but pride during the premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "My first grandson is better than Special Forces. He's a little soldier in his own right."

"Jack Blues, considering who the mom and dad are, this kid is going to be cute and creative,” he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.