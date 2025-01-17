Justin Bieber Strips Down to Just His Underwear in NSFW Photos
Justin Bieber left little to the imagination in his latest Instagram snap!
The "Peaches" singer braved the winter chill, wearing nothing but a pair of white Calvin Klein briefs. Lounging on a rustic wooden chair, Bieber flaunted his tattoos while sunlight peeked through the trees.
Switching up the mood, Bieber shared another cozy snapshot from his snowy getaway, bundled in a black oversized jacket with a fur-lined hood, baggy snow pants, a knitted navy beanie and oversized sunglasses. Holding what appeared to be a cigarette, Hall & Oates’ hit “You Make My Dreams (Come True)" played in the background.
Naturally, fans on social media had plenty to say about Bieber’s daring post.
“The foot fetishists are gonna go crazy with this one,” one person wrote on X.
“Selena screenshotted!!!” another jokingly chimed in, referring to his ex Selena Gomez.
“Why is his little baby maker out?” a third commented, while a fourth mentioned, “This looks like the worst time cold on cold 😭.”
In another post, Bieber gave fans a glimpse at his life as a new dad, sharing photos with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their baby boy, Jack, who they welcomed in August 2024. In one sweet black-and-white shot, the “STAY” vocalist snuggled up with Jack, resting his head on his child’s.
Other pictures captured the couple braving the cold together, with Hailey sipping coffee by Justin’s side.
The posts come amid speculation about the “One Less Lonely Girl” hitmaker’s recent social media activity.
Fans noticed he unfollowed Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, on Instagram, alongside former mentors Scooter Braun and Usher. Hailey also doesn’t follow her father, though Stephen continues to follow his daughter — but not his son-in-law.
Stephen, 58, typically has kind words to say about the couple, but he has occasionally shared cryptic messages online that appeared to reference his daughter, 28, and her husband, 30.
One of his most intriguing posts came in February 2024, when he shared a video from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries. The clip featured Justin playing guitar, accompanied by a caption that raised eyebrows.
"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Victor wrote.
The move led many to speculate about possible marital troubles. However, it turned out his request might have been to send positive energy Hailey’s way, as she was secretly pregnant with their first child at the time.
Stephen also touched upon Justin’s personal struggles during an interview in October 2024. The Usual Suspects actor praised the singer as "one of the bravest artists ever" and expressed gratitude that Justin found Hailey, calling her "a great gal to help him survive."
"Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever," he added.
Despite any rumored tension, the Bio-Dome alum showed nothing but pride during the premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test earlier this month.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "My first grandson is better than Special Forces. He's a little soldier in his own right."
"Jack Blues, considering who the mom and dad are, this kid is going to be cute and creative,” he added.