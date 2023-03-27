Justin Bieber Considers Early Retirement Amid Health Woes: 'The Pressure Of The Music Biz Isn't Good For Him,' Spills Source
Justin Bieber is reportedly considering quitting music to focus on his health and his marriage with wife Hailey Bieber as he struggles with the "pressure" that comes with his bustling career.
The pop star — whose net worth is believed to be around $300 million after selling his catalogue of music recorded before 2022 — has plenty of money to make the transition, and according to sources, he is ready for the change.
"Justin hasn't felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him," a friend of the award-winning artist spilled to Radar. "Even his therapist says if what he's doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside."
A second source revealed the 29-year-old "feels the pressure of the music biz isn't good for him" as his mental and physical health concerns continue to pile up. "He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money."
The "Peaches" artist tied the knot with the model in 2018 when they were around 24 years old and 21 years old, respectively, but their friendship-turned-romance hasn't been easy.
"They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," another insider dished to the outlet earlier this month. "The stressors in their marriage are more than just the fandom surrounding Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez."
As OK! previously reported, Hailey and Selena have been rumored to be locked in a heated feud over their shared histories with the "Love Yourself" singer, and fans of the former Disney star went so far as to viciously attack the Rhode founder on social media.
(Selena has since told her fans to stop sending Hailey death threats, and the model released a statement of her own thanking her husband's ex-girlfriend for backing her.)
However, the insider noted it was Justin's diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome — which left parts of his face paralyzed last year, causing him to cancel several shows — as well as his struggle with sobriety that have "put more pressure on the relationship."
"Justin tends to take things out on Hailey," they added. "It makes her want to give up — she doesn't understand why marriage has to be this hard."
