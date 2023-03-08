Justin Bieber Hit With Insults About His Wife Hailey During Surprise Concert Performance As He's Dragged Into Selena Gomez Drama
It looks like Justin Bieber is now being dragged into Hailey Bieber's mess!
On Saturday, March 4, the singer, 29, gave a surprise performance at Rolling Loud Festival — but he was quickly hit with insults toward his wife, who has been accused of bullying Selena Gomez over the past few weeks.
As he performed, the crowd screamed "f*** Hailey Bieber" at the "Baby" crooner.
As OK! previously reported, the model, 26, and her pal Kylie Jenner were supposedly making fun of Selena's eyebrows.
"I hate mean girls, just come out of the closet Kylie, we get it, you're struggling," one person wrote of the clip, to which Gomez allegedly responded, "I love you."
However, Kylie denied the "silly" rumors, saying the tension was made up. "This is reaching," she declared.
"No shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrows post!" the mom-of-two claimed, adding, "u guys are making something out of nothing."
For her part, Hailey hasn't said anything about the ongoing drama.
Despite the sticky situation, Justin seems to be going above and beyond for his wife.
"Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this. She's been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what," a source told Us Weekly. "Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond."
- Justin & Hailey Bieber 'Stronger Than Ever' As Feud With Selena Gomez Explodes: 'He Has Her Back No Matter What'
- Dig At Selena Gomez? Justin Bieber Ripped Apart For Handing Out Questionable Party Favors At Birthday Bash: 'Truly Embarrassing'
- Hailey Bieber's Birthday Tribute For Justin Flooded With Divorce Comments As Drama With Selena Gomez Picks Back Up
"He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them," the insider divulged.
Meanwhile, the Disney Channel alum, 30, is doing her best to not engage with anyone about what's been happening.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"consider others mental health," she asked of her supporters in two since-deleted comments on her makeup tutorial video.
"Thank you and love you all so much,” she said. “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”