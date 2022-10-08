Choosing Sides! Justin Bieber Ends Longtime Friendship With Kanye West After Rapper Mocks Hailey Bieber

Ye called out the 25-year-old model after she gushed about her friendship with Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who had recently slammed the "Praise God" artist for his decision to pose for a photograph wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt.

"The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," Karefa-Johnson explained at the time. "There is no excuse. There is no art here."