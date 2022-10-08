Choosing Sides! Justin Bieber Ends Longtime Friendship With Kanye West After Rapper Mocks Hailey Bieber
Standing up for his woman! Justin Bieber is distancing himself from his long-term friendship with Kanye West after the rapper publicly mocked his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media, sources revealed.
Ye called out the 25-year-old model after she gushed about her friendship with Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who had recently slammed the "Praise God" artist for his decision to pose for a photograph wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt.
"The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," Karefa-Johnson explained at the time. "There is no excuse. There is no art here."
"My respect for you runs deep my friend!" Hailey captioned a picture of Gabriella that she shared to her Instagram Story. "To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."
Despite the fact that Hailey hadn't directly mentioned him or the "White Lives Matter" scandal, Kanye was offended by the post and dragged the model in scathing social media rant, referring to her as "nose job Hailey baldloose" before telling Justin to "get your girl before I get mad."
They sources claimed both Justin and Hailey felt very hurt by the "Gold Digger" rapper's remarks, specifically because they had made a trip to visit him in Wyoming back in 2020 to help him through a rough time. The sources also added that Hailey denied having had a nose job.
The Biebers aren't the first to shun Yeezy for his recent antics. Many celebrities were outraged with Ye's "White Lives Matter" stunt. However, as OK! previously reported, television personality Sharon Osborne suggested people should simply ignore him.
"Don’t go to his social media. Don’t listen to his music," she encouraged. "Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does, and if you don’t like him, do that."