Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up for Date Night at Toronto Maple Leafs Game — Photo
Justin and Hailey Bieber were looking cuter than ever on date night!
The "Baby" singer, 29, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 28, to share an adorable snap of him and his wife, 27, getting cozy during the Toronto Maple Leafs Game.
"Had fun last night at the next gen game with the @mapleleafs," Justin captioned the shot of him and Hailey with big smiles plastered on their faces.
The sweet snap of the duo comes as the model recently opened up about the constant pressure and speculation she's expecting. "It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s---,'" she admitted.
"Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before," Hailey explained. "There is something that’s disheartening about, D---, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f------ care."
"Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body. Let’s just let it be that," the Rhode Skin founder — who married the chart-topper in 2018 — said.
- Justin Bieber Hit With Insults About His Wife Hailey During Surprise Concert Performance As He's Dragged Into Selena Gomez Drama
- Relaxed Hailey Bieber Flashes Tight Tummy on L.A. Outing With Husband Justin Bieber: Photos
- Bad Hair Day? Justin Bieber Rocks Greasy Mop Top As Wife Hailey Bieber Looks Flawless In London: Photos
However, when asked about her past comments about keeping any future children out of the public eye, Hailey admitted she's backtracked on the topic. "Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18," she explained. "It's so hard to say what I'm going to do or not do when there isn't even a child here yet."
"I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet," Hailey noted. "And that’s not the same thing, by any means."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Hailey has been known to put the haters in their place. After fans continued to pit her and Justin's ex Selena Gomez against each other, the blonde beauty made it clear there's no animosity between the two of them.
"This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives," she explained. "That can be really dangerous. I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not ok with the kind of division that it caused."