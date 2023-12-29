Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up for Date Night at Toronto Maple Leafs Game — Photo

Hailey has been known to put the haters in their place. After fans continued to pit her and Justin's ex Selena Gomez against each other, the blonde beauty made it clear there's no animosity between the two of them.

"This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives," she explained. "That can be really dangerous. I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not ok with the kind of division that it caused."