Bad Hair Day? Justin Bieber Rocks Greasy Mop Top As Wife Hailey Bieber Looks Flawless In London: Photos

Despite going through some challenges, Hailey couldn't help but gush about her man.

"He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she dished. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides."

"We worked very hard to like be in the space that we're in now and like trusting each other. And there's like such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with or him for that matter," she said during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy."