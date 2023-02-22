Bad Hair Day? Justin Bieber Rocks Greasy Mop Top As Wife Hailey Bieber Looks Flawless In London: Photos
Justin and Hailey Bieber brought the heat to London!
In mid-February, the pair visited Montcler's Art of the Genius event in London, joining other A-listers including Ashley Graham, Serena Williams, Naomi Campbell and more.
The "Baby" singer, 28, sported a blue puffer jacket with jeans, while the model, 26, looked flawless in a white vest, a black long-sleeve shirt and a matching miniskirt.
The musical artist's hair was a little disheveled, while Hailey looked gorgeous, as always.
The Hollywood stars, who got married in 2018, seem to be going strong.
However, she admitted it's not always rainbows and butterflies.
"I just think life is changing all the time… I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse,'" she told Harper's BAZAAR last year.
Though the makeup mogul and the Grammy winner aren't ready for children just yet, she understands their union will change even more so.
"I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work," she noted.
Despite going through some challenges, Hailey couldn't help but gush about her man.
"He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she dished. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides."
"We worked very hard to like be in the space that we're in now and like trusting each other. And there's like such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with or him for that matter," she said during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy."