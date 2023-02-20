Kendall Jenner Third Wheels Lunch Date With Pals Hailey & Justin Bieber As Bad Bunny Romance Rumors Swirl

Seeking relationship advice? Kendall Jenner met up with her It-Couple best friends Hailey and Justin Bieber for an afternoon lunch date as the internet goes absolutely wild over her speculated romance with Bad Bunny.

The Kardashians star, 27, was spotted arriving in her black luxury vehicle at The Republic restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday, February 19, to join her pals for a quick and casual bite to eat.