Kendall Jenner Third Wheels Lunch Date With Pals Hailey & Justin Bieber As Bad Bunny Romance Rumors Swirl
Seeking relationship advice? Kendall Jenner met up with her It-Couple best friends Hailey and Justin Bieber for an afternoon lunch date as the internet goes absolutely wild over her speculated romance with Bad Bunny.
The Kardashians star, 27, was spotted arriving in her black luxury vehicle at The Republic restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday, February 19, to join her pals for a quick and casual bite to eat.
Jenner sported a minimalistic style — which featured a monochromatic white tank top and straight leg jeans — for her day out.
She kept her accessories all black, including a tote bag, a leather jacket, sunglasses and a trendy pair of loafers, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The supermodel, who was trailed by her security, wore her hair naturally down and opted for a simple, neutral makeup look.
Jenner’s lunch date wasn't the first time she met up with the Biebers over the weekend, as the trio was reportedly joined by Grammy-winner Bad Bunny just one night prior for a rumored double date.
On Saturday night, February 18, the foursome dined together at Wally’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, just two days after an insider spotted Jenner and Bad Bunny participating in some "tonsil hockey" at a night club on Thursday evening, February 16.
As rumors swirl surrounding Jenner’s possible new romance, an additional source confirmed the duo has been "spending time together," as OK! reported.
- Kendall Jenner & 'Charming' Bad Bunny 'Recently Started Hanging Out': They're 'Having Fun'
- Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reignite Dating Rumors After Leaving The Same L.A. Restaurant
- Hailey Bieber Defends Kendall Jenner After Model Is Slammed With Photoshop Claims: 'Look How Bizarre Her Hand Looks Normally'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," the insider spilled. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”
"She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming," the source continued.
Jenner’s rumored relationship with Bad Bunny comes just a few months after several sources confirmed her split from her longtime boyfriend, Devin Booker, in November 2022.
The couple dated for more than two years and parted ways due to their "incredibly busy schedules," as multiple sources dished at the time.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Jenner meeting the Biebers for lunch.