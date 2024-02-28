Hailey Bieber's Dad Causes Confusion by Asking Fans to Say a 'Prayer' for the Model and Justin Bieber
Is Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage in trouble?
Earlier this week, the model's dad, Stephen Baldwin, reposted a video on his Instagram Story from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries. The clip featured the pop star playing guitar and singing, but the accompanying caption left fans concerned.
"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Victor wrote.
The post confused Instagram users, with one person writing on one of Stephen's uploads, "The media is reporting that hailey and Justin are divorcing based off the post you shared asking for prayers. Hopefully not."
"Why pray for H and J ? 😮 I don’t understand," another individual commented.
Victor appeared to hint in a separate comment that the duo was OK, explaining he just wanted to send prayers in hopes of the pair maintaining their faith and a strong marriage.
"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the comments we get. [Marx's wife] Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well," he explained. "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus."
"So often regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare [that's] intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you," he concluded his message.
At the moment, all seems well between the young spouses, as they recently attended the 2024 Super Bowl together.
While the Rhode skincare founder has said she and the singer do want to become parents one day, she revealed last year that the constant pregnancy speculation can take a toll on her.
"It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s---,'" she explained to GQ Hype. "Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before."
"There is something that’s disheartening about, d---, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?" Hailey, 27, admitted. "It’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f------ care."
"Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body. Let’s just let it be that," declared the star, who noted that whenever she and her husband, 29, are expecting their first child, "you, as in the internet, will be the last to know."