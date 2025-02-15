or
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Hot Body in Tight Red Valentine's Day Ensemble as She Cuddles Up to Husband Justin: Photos

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber captioned her seductive Valentine's Day post, '💌💌🏹📩.'

By:

Feb. 15 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Biebers won Valentine’s Day!

On Saturday, February 15, Hailey Bieber, 28, showed off her fit figure in a red shorts and sweater set as she cuddled up to her husband, Justin, for the holiday.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber paired the red shorts and sweater set with a black feather coat.

In one image, the model put her toned abs on display while taking a mirror selfie. The star accompanied the set with a black feathered jacket and a white tank top. Hailey also had on a stunning glowy makeup look, which featured a glossy lip and bright pink blush.

In another still, Hailey — who welcomed son Jack with the pop star in August — held onto Justin’s arm as she posed with the “Baby” singer.

As for the Grammy winner’s celebratory ensemble, he was shirtless and accessorized with a leopard-print tie.

“💌💌🏹📩,” she wrote alongside the photo dump, which fans gushed over in the comments section.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber cuddled up in their sultry Valentine's Day ensembles.

“The cutest couple ever‼️” one person said. “So happy for you ❤️‍🔥,” a second individual added.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third noted, while one more stated, “Counting the days for the next baby Bieber 👀.”

Justin also shared an image from their romantic night together, which he captioned, “💋.”

On Friday, February 14, the father-of-one uploaded other snaps of the duo as they struck silly poses in a photo booth.

"HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS💋," he penned.

The stars’ loved-up posts came after rumors swirled that they may be headed for divorce.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child in August 2024.

As OK! previously reported, speculation that there was trouble in paradise began when Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram on January 21.

Fans quickly jumped to conclusions, with one writing, "DID THEY SEPARATE?" while another added, "Hopefully this was a mistake cause they just had a child.”

Others assured they were still together, as someone else pointed out, "They’re literally in Aspen together [right now].”

Another supporter added: "It's very clear it's a mistake as he posted a sweet message to her the other day, I know many people keep wishing on their downfall and I think it's so pathetic.”

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber went shirtless and wore a leopard print tie for the couple's Valentine's Day celebration.

Hours after the public noticed Hailey wasn’t on his following list, Justin posted a message clarifying what happened.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here,” he said in an Instagram Story.

Amid the chatter, a source assured the Hollywood heavyweights are in a good place.

“Jack’s brought them closer together,” the insider said of their baby boy, “but new parenthood is hard on all couples.”

The source insisted, “They want the world to know they are very much together.”

