Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down Divorce Rumors With Adorable Valentine's Day Selfies — See the Photos!

The first photo revealed Justin playfully tipping his face down and looking up at the camera as Hailey cozied up to her husband while making duck lips. The second picture featured the pop star sticking his tongue out while his wife seemingly blew a kiss at the camera.

Another photo featured Hailey staring at Justin as she pressed her face to his cheek, and in the last sweet snapshot, the mother-of-one couldn't help but smile and laugh as her husband modeled a pair of sunglasses which he wore completely lopsided on his face.