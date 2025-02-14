Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down Divorce Rumors With Adorable Valentine's Day Selfies — See the Photos!
Justin and Hailey Bieber were feeling the love!
On Friday, February 14, the "Baby" singer appeared to hit back at the swirling rumors that he and wife Hailey are headed for divorce when he took to Instagram to share a carousel of silly snapshots of them on Valentine's Day.
The first photo revealed Justin playfully tipping his face down and looking up at the camera as Hailey cozied up to her husband while making duck lips. The second picture featured the pop star sticking his tongue out while his wife seemingly blew a kiss at the camera.
Another photo featured Hailey staring at Justin as she pressed her face to his cheek, and in the last sweet snapshot, the mother-of-one couldn't help but smile and laugh as her husband modeled a pair of sunglasses which he wore completely lopsided on his face.
"HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS💋," Justin captioned the post.
Fans immediately flooded the comments section with praise and well wishes for the happy couple.
One user wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day babies ❤️" and another added, "I love you guys !!!! My beautiful parents." A third fan gushed, "MY FAVESSS Happy love day lovers."
As OK! previously reported, rumors the pair was headed for splitsville circulated online after Instagram users noticed he unfollowed Hailey. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Justin clarified it was not his fault.
"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he penned at the time. "S--- is getting suss out here."
Aside from the odd social media move, there have been on-again, off-again rumors that Justin and Hailey's relationship was on the rocks for years.
An insider spilled that their relationship "has been scrutinized since the beginning" and it was "a lot to deal with in those early days, especially for Hailey, who felt a lot of insecurity over constant comparisons" to Justin's exes.
However, according to a source, the pair welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber, "brought them closer together."
"New parenthood is hard on all couples," the source noted. "They want the world to know they are very much together."
Another source said Hailey has been the "Peaches" artist's "rock" in the hard times and she's "shown a lot of strength amid adversity" as they've dealt with their differences over the years.
"The biggest shift for them has been finding a balance," the source continued. "She still goes out, travels and explores work opportunities, even when that doesn’t align with what Justin wants. He’s realized things are better when he doesn’t try to hold her back."