New Parents Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Discussed Having More Kids' But Are 'Happy' With Their Family-of-Three for Now: Source
It looks like a second Bieber baby won’t be coming for a while.
According to an insider, Hailey and Justin Bieber — who welcomed their first son, Jack, in August — are not in a rush to expand their family.
The source revealed the model, 28, and the pop star, 30, “have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at.”
Hailey gave birth to Jack three months after announcing her pregnancy to the world in May 2024. The couple — who tied the knot in 2018 — just experienced their first holiday season as a family-of-three.
“Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” the insider shared. “When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want.”
The lovebirds are “still adjusting to life as parents of a newborn“ and feel that “every day is a learning experience,” the confidante continued.
“They couldn’t be happier,” they stated.
The Rhode Skin founder and the Grammy winner’s relationship has apparently grown stronger over the last few months as they both dote on Jack.
“Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father and she’s more in love with him than ever,” the source spilled.
As OK! previously reported, Hailey recently revealed a sweet tribute to Jack via a new piece of jewelry.
On Saturday, December 21, the brunette beauty uploaded a snapshot of a dazzling ring, which featured her and Jack’s birthstones.
In the still, Hailey wore the gorgeous Toi Et Moi piece with a square-shaped peridot symbolizing Jack’s August birth month, while the pear-shaped topaz represented “Mama.”
The upload dedicated to her tot came after Hailey’s name was dragged into the bombshell lawsuit Blake Lively filed against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
On Friday, December 20, Blake filed a lawsuit accusing the actor of sexual harassment and launching a campaign to “destroy” her career.
In the legal documents, a text exchange revealed the Jane the Virgin alum allegedly sent a screenshot of a post from X (formerly Twitter), which read, “Hailey Bieber’s history of bullying many women,” referring to articles online slamming her past behavior.
“This is what we would need,” Justin wrote, hinting he wanted to use a similar tactic to allegedly disparage Blake’s name with the help of his PR executive, Jennifer Abel.
“Yes, I literally just spoke to Melissa [Nathan] about this on the break, about what we discussed last night for social and digital. Focus on Reddit, TikTok, IG [Instagram],” Jennifer replied.
Hailey hasn't commented on being referred to in the costars' drama.
Page Six reported on the source's remarks.