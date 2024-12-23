or
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Massive Birthstone Ring Dedicated to Her Son Jack Blues: Photo

Hailey Bieber revealed a stunning birthstone ring dedicated to her son, Jack Blues.

Dec. 23 2024

Hailey Bieber just added another sweet tribute to her and Justin Bieber’s son, Jack Blues.

On Saturday, December 21, the Rhode Skin founder shared a close-up of her latest accessory on her Instagram Story, which featured a dazzling ring with birthstones.

Hailey Bieber posted a ring which includes her son Jack Blues' birthstone.

Hailey revealed the square-shaped peridot symbolizes Jack’s August birth month, while the pear-shaped topaz represents “Mama.”

The model, who recently turned 28 on November 22, wore the ring on her right hand while showing her manicure.

This isn’t the first time the new mom has used jewelry to celebrate her son. Just two weeks after giving birth, Hailey shared a diamond “mom” ring from Isa Grutman Jewelry on Instagram.

Prior to that, she shared a sparkling necklace engraved with her son’s initials, which she paired with her signature oversized “B” pendant for her last name.

“It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom 🎃,” she wrote in the caption.

Hailey’s been known to sneak in more subtle tributes to Jack in her personal stuff, too. While promoting her Rhode skincare line, she showed off a Goyard Artois GM bag with Jack’s initials, “JBB,” monogrammed in green lettering.

Jack Blues Bieber was born on August 22, 2024.

This post comes shortly after Hailey’s name was caught up in the drama between It Ends With Us costars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

On Friday, December 20, Blake filed a lawsuit accusing Justin of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her.

The legal papers included text exchanges where Justin allegedly sent a screenshot of a post from X (formerly Twitter) titled “Hailey Bieber’s history of bullying many women.”

Justin, who discussed a plan with his PR executive, Jennifer Abel, wanted to use the post as a benchmark in a crisis PR strategy aimed at discrediting Blake.

“This is what we would need,” Justin wrote, referring to Hailey.

Hailey Bieber was accused of being a 'bully' on social media.

“Yes, I literally just spoke to Melissa [Nathan] about this on the break, about what we discussed last night for social and digital. Focus on Reddit, TikTok, IG [Instagram],” Jennifer replied, referring to the crisis PR manager the Clouds alum had hired after the movie’s release.

Per the legal papers, Blake claimed that Justin’s use of the social media post about Hailey was part of an “astroturfing” effort — a tactic where opinions or comments online seem to come from everyday people but are actually planted by a company or group.

Justin Baldoni allegedly used a negative post about Hailey Bieber on X as a tactic to discredit Blake Lively.

The alleged feud made headlines when reports surfaced about tension on the It Ends With Us set.

Blake faced a wave of negative publicity at the time, particularly for the way she promoted the film, which is about domestic violence. She was even labeled a "mean girl" after an old interview resurfaced and went viral on social media.

The new legal filing claims that as a result of Justin’s actions, the Gossip Girl star has experienced “grief, fear, trauma and extreme anxiety.”

