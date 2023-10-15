Justin Theroux Is 'Taking Leaps and Bounds to Impress' New Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom

The duo was first romantically linked after they were seen packing on the PDA at Manhattan's Altro Paradiso restaurant in August, but they had been spotted spending time together as early as February of this year. According to rumors, they may have even been dating for more than a year before going more public with their relationship.

Bloom is an actress and a model who started acting when she was 7 years old. She graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a B.F.A in Acting. She is most known for her role in the horror/thriller 1BR, which revolves around a young woman who moves into an apartment complex in Los Angeles, only to realize her new home comes with a series of strange rules that carry severe consequences if broken.