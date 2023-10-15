Justin Theroux Is 'Taking Leaps and Bounds to Impress' New Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom
Justin Theroux is pulling out all the stops for Nicole Brydon Bloom!
The American Psycho actor, 52, who has reportedly been quietly dating the actress, 29, for several months, has even managed to impress her parents. Theroux, Bloom, her mother and her stepfather were spotted out to dinner in New York City in late September.
"Justin’s dated here and there, but Nicole is the first girl he’s taking leaps and bounds to impress," the source spilled before noting that the family dinner seemed to go very well. "Nicole’s parents like Justin. He made them laugh. He treated them to a fantastic evening."
And while the source added that there could be concerns about the couple's more than 20-year age gap, "what matters is that she’s happy," and she "genuinely seems to be happy with Justin."
The duo was first romantically linked after they were seen packing on the PDA at Manhattan's Altro Paradiso restaurant in August, but they had been spotted spending time together as early as February of this year. According to rumors, they may have even been dating for more than a year before going more public with their relationship.
Bloom is an actress and a model who started acting when she was 7 years old. She graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a B.F.A in Acting. She is most known for her role in the horror/thriller 1BR, which revolves around a young woman who moves into an apartment complex in Los Angeles, only to realize her new home comes with a series of strange rules that carry severe consequences if broken.
Prior to Theroux's relationship with Bloom, he was famously married to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The duo first met in 2007 and struck up a romance in 2011 after costarring in Wanderlust together. Three years later, they got engaged and said "I Do" mere months later.
"We felt married for so long," she said at the time in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. "Married life is so normal and fun and not much different. I’m lucky because Justin is the funniest person I’ve met, and we make each other laugh. Laughter is one of the great keys to staying youthful."
The Friends actress and the Mulholland Drive actor announced their split in early 2018 and their "heartbreaking" but "amicable" divorce was finalized that year.
Theroux described their breakup as "the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity ... Neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."
The pair notably remained friends and publicly supported each other for years after their divorce.
