Justin Timberlake Allegedly Cheated on Cameron Diaz With Playboy Bunny Zoe Gregory: Book
Former Playboy Bunny Zoe Gregory is spilling the tea on her celebrity hookups in her new memoir, From Britain to Bunny.
Perhaps one of the most surprising tidbits from her book was her claim that she "made out" with Justin Timberlake when he came to a party at Hugh Hefner's Playboy mansion in the early 2000s.
Gregory recalled how at the bash, she began talking to Timberlake, who mentioned his girlfriend at the time, Cameron Diaz.
The model said she teased and flirted with the singer by noting the actress wasn't at the party with them, which lead to him giving into her advances.
"He didn't want to look like a wimp," she said. "We both got in the grotto and we both got our kit off – down to his shorts – and we ended up fooling around."
The British star clarified that they didn't sleep together, "but we had a fondle and we made out."
"I just wanted to tick him off my list, to be honest. It was literally a five-minute thing and from what I can remember, he was decent," she spilled about the *NSYNC alum, who dated Diaz from 2003 to 2007.
However, since she wasn't actually supposed to be at the party per Hefner's rules, they cut their time together short.
"I was so scared of getting caught that I couldn't continue for too long," she explained. "Before it could go any further, we both put our clothes back on and said goodbye."
This is hardly the first time some of Timberlake's alleged dirty laundry has been exposed, as in ex Britney Spears' memoir, she claimed they both cheated on each other during their teen romance.
The "Toxic" songstress also revealed that when she got pregnant with his child, he convinced her to have an abortion.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she penned in The Woman in Me, which debuted in October 2023. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Months after her book became a bestseller, Spears issued an apology toward her ex and anyone else she "offended" with her book. The mom-of-two also gave a shoutout to his new songs, "Selfish" and "Sanctified."
Timberlake snubbed her kind gesture just days later, as before he performed his tune "Cry Me a River" — a song rumored to be about Spears — he declared to his fans, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody!"
Daily Mail talked to Gregory about kissing Timberlake.