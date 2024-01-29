OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Apologizes to Ex Justin Timberlake for Memoir Revelations, Says She's 'in Love' With His New Song 'Selfish'

britney spears apologizes justin timberlake
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears is ready to call a truce between her and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. After sharing some of the former flames' secrets in her tell-all book, The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023, she is now extending an olive branch to the boy band member, 42, via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears apologizes justin timberlake
Source: mega

Britney Spears took to Instagram to apologize to her ex Justin Timberlake.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," the pop star, 42, captioned a recent video clip from Timberlake's appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show to promote his new tour and music on social media on Monday, January 29.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears apologizes justin timberlake
Source: mega

The two dated from 1999-2002.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Spears' fans stuck up for her after the *NSYNC member released his new song "Selfish" on Thursday, January 25.

The pop princess' 2011 track "Selfish" climbed the charts over Timberlake's new single, as people made it clear they were on her side following details about his behavior toward Spears.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears apologizes justin timberlake
Source: mega

Britney Spears claims she loves Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish.'

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

In the book, Spears, who dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, claimed she had an abortion when they were together.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Article continues below advertisement

Since Spears was not so kind to her ex, he was taken aback when he was flooded with criticism.

"The book does not paint Justin in a good light," a source previously explained. "He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears apologizes justin timberlake
Source: mega

Britney Spears didn't hold back about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Britney's book is from her perspective, so of course he's going to look like the bad guy," the source continued. "But he's confident this dark cloud will pass in time. The last thing he wants is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what's in Britney's book."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.