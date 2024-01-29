Britney Spears Apologizes to Ex Justin Timberlake for Memoir Revelations, Says She's 'in Love' With His New Song 'Selfish'
Britney Spears is ready to call a truce between her and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. After sharing some of the former flames' secrets in her tell-all book, The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023, she is now extending an olive branch to the boy band member, 42, via Instagram.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," the pop star, 42, captioned a recent video clip from Timberlake's appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show to promote his new tour and music on social media on Monday, January 29.
As OK! previously reported, Spears' fans stuck up for her after the *NSYNC member released his new song "Selfish" on Thursday, January 25.
The pop princess' 2011 track "Selfish" climbed the charts over Timberlake's new single, as people made it clear they were on her side following details about his behavior toward Spears.
- Britney Spears Fans Bring 2011 Song 'Selfish' Back Up the Charts as Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake Releases New Single With Same Title
- Britney Spears Claims She Had an Abortion During Relationship With Ex Justin Timberlake: He 'Wasn't Happy'
- Britney Spears to 'Share More of Her Experiences' With Justin Timberlake in a Second Book: She 'Has No Regrets'
In the book, Spears, who dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, claimed she had an abortion when they were together.
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
Since Spears was not so kind to her ex, he was taken aback when he was flooded with criticism.
"The book does not paint Justin in a good light," a source previously explained. "He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Britney's book is from her perspective, so of course he's going to look like the bad guy," the source continued. "But he's confident this dark cloud will pass in time. The last thing he wants is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what's in Britney's book."