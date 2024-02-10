'It's Humiliating': Britney Spears Is Devastated Ex Justin Timberlake Shot Down Her Apology After Book Drama

"Maybe he's still livid over [her memoir] The Woman in Me," the insider explained, referring to Spears' jaw-dropping revelations featured in her tell-all transcript — which included a confession she had an abortion during her and Timberlake's relationship and accusations that the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" vocalist cheated on her numerous times.

"Britney was really trying to take the high road by praising his new music," the source declared, noting, "and Justin was a j--- and shot her down."