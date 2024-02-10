'It's Humiliating': Britney Spears Is Devastated Ex Justin Timberlake Shot Down Her Apology After Book Drama
Britney Spears didn't appreciate ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's reaction to her apology.
The former *NSYNC frontman savagely shaded Spears just days after she took to social media to apologize for the several bombshells she revealed about their relationship, which spanned from 1999-2002.
Timberlake's harsh reaction felt like a low blow to Spears, a source spilled to a news publication after the obvious snub.
"She was extending an olive branch when she said she’s 'in love' with his new song, and he threw it right back in her face. She even said his song 'Sanctified' is 'wow too.' But Justin doesn’t seem to care," the confidante confessed.
"Maybe he's still livid over [her memoir] The Woman in Me," the insider explained, referring to Spears' jaw-dropping revelations featured in her tell-all transcript — which included a confession she had an abortion during her and Timberlake's relationship and accusations that the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" vocalist cheated on her numerous times.
"Britney was really trying to take the high road by praising his new music," the source declared, noting, "and Justin was a j--- and shot her down."
"It’s humiliating — but at least Britney knows she did the right thing," the insider concluded.
Fans were shocked to see Spears "apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," via Instagram on Monday, January 29.
"If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry," the "Toxic" singer expressed in the caption of the post, which featured a clip from Timberlake's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show. "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too."
Spears' apology didn't settle any tensions on the Friends With Benefits actor's side of the situation, as he took an "opportunity to apologize to absolutely f------ nobody" during his concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on Wednesday, January 31.
Timberlake's eyebrow-raising statement came just before he started singing "Cry Me a River" — his 2002 song believed to be about the "Mirror" singer and Spears' relationship demise.
The "Bye Bye Bye" vocalist's onstage words prompted Spears to take back her apology, as she took to Instagram one day after Timberlake's shady remarks to retract her kind words.
"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets !!!" Spears spewed alongside a picture of a basketball hoop.
"Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!" she added, seemingly in reference to previous claims she made about Timberlake, alleging "he would cry" whenever she "beat" her then-boyfriend in basketball many years ago.
