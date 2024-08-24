Justin Timberlake 'Promised' Wife Jessica Biel He'll 'Clean Up His Act' After His DWI Arrest: 'He's Sticking to It'
Justin Timberlake is trying to be the best man he can be.
According to insiders, the pop star, 43, has kicked his bad habits to the curb for the sake of Jessica Biel and their two sons after being arrested for a DWI in June.
"He’s still got his computer games to zone out with, but as far as vices go, they’re all gone — and, as anyone knows, it can a big adjustment period. But he’s promised his wife to clean up his act, and he’s sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets," the source claimed.
As OK! previously reported, Timberlake was taken into custody in the Hamptons on June 18 on suspicion of drinking and driving. The chart-topper was charged and released without bail.
"Her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on. They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly," an insider said of the effect the scandal has taken on the 7th Heaven star, 42.
"She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait," the insider said of Timberlake, who wed Biel in 2012. "It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store. If Justin isn’t worried about losing Jessica, he should be."
Despite the public humiliation, the A-list actress has continued to be devoted to her man. "She’s not going to leave him," a separate insider said.
- 12 Musicians and Bands Who Had to Cancel Their Shows: From Rita Ora to Stevie Nicks and More
- 13 On-Stage Malfunctions That Shocked: From Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's Nipplegate to Chris Brown's Midair Glitch
- Justin Timberlake Was 'Very Unbalanced' During Failed Field Sobriety Test, Rookie Cop Who Arrested Singer Reveals
"Jessica is still very upset by Justin’s recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it," the source continued. "Jessica is worried about him. But Justin has promised her he will make things right."
This isn't the first time the former boy bander has slipped up in his marriage. In 2019, Timberlake was caught getting cozy with his Palmer castmate Alisha Wainwright.
"There were some very trying times, but they put in the work and came out of it stronger than ever," an insider said of everything the couple has overcome. "He's earned Jessica's trust and become a better man, husband and father."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch spoke with sources close to Timberlake and Biel.