Justin Timberlake 'Promised' Wife Jessica Biel He'll 'Clean Up His Act' After His DWI Arrest: 'He's Sticking to It'

"He’s still got his computer games to zone out with, but as far as vices go, they’re all gone — and, as anyone knows, it can a big adjustment period. But he’s promised his wife to clean up his act, and he’s sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets," the source claimed.

As OK! previously reported, Timberlake was taken into custody in the Hamptons on June 18 on suspicion of drinking and driving. The chart-topper was charged and released without bail.

"Her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on. They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly," an insider said of the effect the scandal has taken on the 7th Heaven star, 42.