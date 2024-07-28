Jessica Biel 'Bogged Down' by Husband Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest: 'A Lot to Deal With'

Though the two have appeared to put on a united front, things behind the scenes appear tense.

“Jessica has always been the heart of their family, and she loves being a mom,” the source added of the mother-of-two, 42, who shares Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, with Timberlake. “But her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on. They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly.”

As OK! previously reported, this was not the first source to express Biel’s disapproval when it comes to her hubby’s actions.