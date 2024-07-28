Jessica Biel 'Bogged Down' by Husband Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest: 'A Lot to Deal With'
Will Justin Timberlake’s DWI cause a rift in his marriage to Jessica Biel?
According to an insider, the actress’ husband’s arrest — which occurred in Sag Harbor, NY., on June 18 — has taken a toll on her.
“The situation’s been a lot to deal with,” the insider spilled.
“While Justin has been touring the country, shrugging off his arrest, Jessica has been holding down the fort,” they said of the pop star, 43, who has been performing his The Forget Tomorrow Tour for the last several months.
Though the two have appeared to put on a united front, things behind the scenes appear tense.
“Jessica has always been the heart of their family, and she loves being a mom,” the source added of the mother-of-two, 42, who shares Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, with Timberlake. “But her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on. They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first source to express Biel’s disapproval when it comes to her hubby’s actions.
Timberlake getting handcuffed in the Hamptons "is embarrassing for her," an insider recently dished.
"She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait," they continued.
"It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store," the confidante pointed out.
The source even warned: "If Justin isn’t worried about losing Jessica, he should be."
Despite the insider’s claims, another individual assured that the DWI would not end the pair’s 12-year marriage.
"Even though getting a DWI is very serious, she was in the Hamptons over the weekend [of July 5] acting like she didn’t have a care in the world," they explained. "She’s clearly moved on from everything that has happened. Justin screwed up again, yet she didn’t seem to be fazed by it."
A second confidante shared a similar sentiment about the couple’s relationship.
"She’s not going to leave him," they assured. "Jessica is still very upset by Justin’s recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it."
Though Biel will stick by her man, that does not mean she no longer has concerns over his recently behavior.
"Jessica is worried about him," the insider confessed, "but Justin has promised her he will make things right."
Life & Style reported on Biel's alleged feeling about Timberlake's DWI.