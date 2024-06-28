Jessica Biel Is 'Disappointed' in Husband Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest: 'She’s Upset'

Jessica Biel doesn't feel like a proud wife after her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday, June 18.

The former *NSYNC frontman getting handcuffed in the Hamptons "is embarrassing for her," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Biel, who continues to stand by her spouse's side despite Timberlake facing several scandals throughout his years in Hollywood.