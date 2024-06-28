Jessica Biel Is 'Disappointed' in Husband Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest: 'She’s Upset'
Jessica Biel doesn't feel like a proud wife after her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday, June 18.
The former *NSYNC frontman getting handcuffed in the Hamptons "is embarrassing for her," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Biel, who continues to stand by her spouse's side despite Timberlake facing several scandals throughout his years in Hollywood.
"She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait," the insider continued.
"It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store," the confidante continued regarding Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which started back in April and doesn't wrap up until December.
The distance has apparently put some pressure on the couple, as the source warned: "If Justin isn’t worried about losing Jessica, he should be."
Regardless of potential tension behind the scenes of Timberlake and Biel's marriage, The Sinner star still portrayed herself as a supportive wife during the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer's recent concert in New York City.
In a video shared by Real Housewives of New York star Jessel Taank, Biel looked like she was having a blast while dancing around to her husband's live performance and sipping on a drink.
Following his arrest, Timberlake denied being too drunk to drive, claiming via the Sag Harbor Police Department's report: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."
The cop who arrested Timberlake had a different perspective of the story, as he alleged: "It was ascertained that [Timberlake] was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition, in that: His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."
The bartender who served Timberlake at American Bar in Sag Harbor seemed to confirm the star's story, as they also claimed the "Mirrors" singer had only "one martini," with another employee seconding the statement, declaring, "if he was drinking more, it wasn’t here."
Timberlake publicly addressed his DWI for the first time on Friday, June 21, when he took the stage in Chicago for his first post-arrest show.
"It’s been a tough week," he expressed to the packed audience of fans at the United Center. "I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."
Star spoke to a source about Biel not being happy with Timberlake's arrest.