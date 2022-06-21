Fans Roast Justin Timberlake's Cringe Dance Moves: 'We Know He Didn't Have Rehearsals'

Lucky for us, those who weren’t fortunate enough to witness the ordeal with our own eyes have TikTok videos (and their comments) to fill us in on the erm ... unique take on the dance.

“Me after a couple drinks thinking I actually did something,” one TikTok user commented, while another added, “Dad at a wedding type of dance."

The "Beat Ya Feet" dance is fast paced footwork that originated from Washington D.C.’s go-go scene, making the move legendary. The dad-of-two's rendition is quite different from Marvin “Slush” Taylor, who is the original creator. So much so, one TikTok user remarked, “So we know he didn’t have rehearsals."

Timberlake is no stranger to choreographed dances, but the *NSYNC frontman was giving anything but an ode to his former life, unless of course it was nod to cringe dance moves of that time. As one TikTok user put it, “C’mon Julia Stiles in Save the Last Dance." Even we actually felt bad after laughing at that one.