Justin Timberlake 'Feels Grateful' for Jessica Biel's Support After Release of Britney Spears' Bombshell Memoir
Justin Timberlake could not be more thankful for Jessica Biel.
Despite Britney Spears dropping multiple scandalous bombshells about her former relationship with the "Cry Me a River" singer, 42, in her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, Timberlake's marriage to the 7th Heaven actress, 41, is stronger than ever.
"Of course, Justin and Jessica were affected by the accusations," the insider said of the "Lucky" vocalist's claims that the former boy bander cheated on her and influenced her to get an abortion during their teenage romance.
"Justin makes no excuses for his past behavior, and he's sorry, but he's a different person now, with a family, a career and responsibilities. Jessica knows that," the source explained of the couple, who wed in 2012.
Timberlake and Biel have navigated a public scandal before, as in 2019, the pop star was caught holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, spurring him to issue a public apology to his spouse on social media.
"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he wrote on Instagram at the time.
"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," Timberlake added.
"Jessica has always turned the other cheek, as hard as it was," the insider added of their past struggles. "Justin feels grateful for her support."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
With the tell-all behind them, the Friends With Benefits star and the New Year's Eve alum have been ready to turn the page. Amid the drama, Biel showed up alongside her spouse at the Trolls Band Together premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on November 15, making it clear the two are on solid ground.
"Justin and Jessica wanted everyone to see they’re not fazed by Britney’s book," the source explained of the joint appearance following the release of the tell-all.
Life & Style spoke to sources close to Timberlake and Biel.