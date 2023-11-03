Britney Spears Filmed 'Overprotected' Music Video to Show Justin Timberlake 'He Just Lost the Best Thing He Ever Had'

The director figured that was "the end of the video shoot, and I acknowledged that with everybody," he said.

He also told Spears, "On the other hand, if you feel like you want to get out there and show him that he just lost the best thing that he ever had, let's do it."

"Ten or 15 minutes later, she came out and she was on fire," he declared of the 2002 dance-centric video. "This was the Britney that everyone knows and loves."