Britney Spears Filmed 'Overprotected' Music Video to Show Justin Timberlake 'He Just Lost the Best Thing He Ever Had'
Britney Spears didn't throw herself a pity party when she was dumped by Justin Timberlake.
In a new interview for Impact x Nightline, director Chris Applebaum revealed how the pop sensation reacted when the singer broke up with her while she was in the midst of filming a music video.
Applebaum, who lead the shoot for the "Overprotected (Darkchild Remix)" video, recalled walking into the blonde beauty's trailer before they began filming, but she was unexpectedly not dressed in costume.
"I could immediately tell something was wrong. I asked her if everything was OK, and she said, 'No, things are not OK. Because look...'" Applebaum shared, revealing the star, 41, held out her "flip phone" to show a text from Justin Timberlake, 42, that read, "It's over."
The director figured that was "the end of the video shoot, and I acknowledged that with everybody," he said.
He also told Spears, "On the other hand, if you feel like you want to get out there and show him that he just lost the best thing that he ever had, let's do it."
"Ten or 15 minutes later, she came out and she was on fire," he declared of the 2002 dance-centric video. "This was the Britney that everyone knows and loves."
Eventually, the breakup hit her hard, as she revealed in her memoir that she felt "comatose" and "devastated" over the split. Meanwhile, JT "was happily running around Hollywood," and his music video for "Cry Me a River" painted her as the "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy."
Elsewhere in her tome, the mom-of-two confessed they both cheated on each other during their 1999 to 2002 romance.
She also disclosed for the first time that she got pregnant but had an abortion.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," she wrote in The Woman in Me, which released on October 24. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision," the "Toxic" singer continued. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Spears said they kept the process a secret from both of their families, and only her assistant, who went out to get the medication she needed, knew.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed the *NSYNC alum is "not happy" about Spears spilling the tea on their relationship, though he "has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her."