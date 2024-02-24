'I’m Just Happy': Justin Timberlake Raves About His 'Great Wife' Jessica Biel and Their 2 Kids After Britney Spears Drama

"I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me,'' Timberlake said on The Graham Norton Show. "But yeah two boys and a wonderful wife, and I'm just happy," he said. "Is that controversial these days?"

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Timberlake focused on his family during the interview.

"I think it's just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful," he continued. "And I don't think I've ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say like, 'Wow this is really cool.'"