'I’m Just Happy': Justin Timberlake Raves About His 'Great Wife' Jessica Biel and Their 2 Kids After Britney Spears Drama
Justin Timberlake recently gushed over his wife, Jessica Biel, in an interview — just a few weeks after he dissed his ex Britney Spears on stage in New York City.
"I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me,'' Timberlake said on The Graham Norton Show. "But yeah two boys and a wonderful wife, and I'm just happy," he said. "Is that controversial these days?"
Despite the controversy surrounding him, Timberlake focused on his family during the interview.
"I think it's just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful," he continued. "And I don't think I've ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say like, 'Wow this is really cool.'"
In 2021, after the release of Britney Vs. Spears, Timberlake took to social media to acknowledge his mistreatment of Spears and Janet Jackson.
“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”
“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake said. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from.”
Despite Timberlake's words, Spears' 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, revealed the *NSYNC member pressured the blonde beauty to terminate a pregnancy, bringing more negative attention to the Memphis native.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she penned. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
Timberlake seemingly backpedaled on his remorseful sentiment when he performed in New York on Wednesday, January 31.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," Timberlake told a crowd — just days after Spears took to Instagram to talk about publishing intimate details about their romance.