Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are 'Stronger Than Ever' After 'Some Very Trying Times'
As long as he's got his "Suit & Tie" — and his wife, Jessica Biel — Justin Timberlake will be alright.
The former *NSYNC frontman tied the knot with the 7th Heaven actress almost 14 years ago, and let's just say things haven't been easy for the couple throughout their relationship of more than a decade.
"There were some very trying times, but they put in the work and came out of it stronger than ever," a source recently spilled to a news publication in reference to Timberlake's 2019 PDA scandal that nearly wrecked his marriage.
At the time, photos of the Friends With Benefits actor holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright sparked rumors Timberlake was cheating on his wife.
While Timberlake never specifically owned up to any infidelity, the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer admitted via social media a few weeks after the scandalous sighting that he "displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar."
Timberlake confessed he had "way too much" to drink that infamous evening and regretted his actions, noting: "I should have known better."
Now, "Justin has proven himself," the insider insisted. "He's earned Jessica's trust and become a better man, husband and father."
Timberlake tied the knot with Biel in 2012 before the pair welcomed sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.
After getting through Timberlake's highly-publicized PDA scandal, the couple was recently hit with another social media storm following the release of Britney Spears' October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.
The Princess of Pop's tell-all book exposed an abortion Spears had while dating Timberlake between 1999 and 2002.
The memoir further accused Timberlake of cheating on Spears after he led the world to believe she was the only one who had been unfaithful during their romance.
After Spears' book was released, a source claimed the "Toxic" singer's shared secrets "brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues."
"The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin," the confidante continued, alleging their marriage was in a "wait-and-see" situation in terms of whether it would last.
"Nobody wants a divorce," the source assured. "Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late."
