Britney Spears 'Has a Whole New Lease on Life' After Writing Her Memoir: 'Was So Cathartic'
Britney Spears is riding high on the success of her memoir, The Woman In Me.
After the juicy tell-all sold more than 1.1 million copies during its first week on the shelves, the pop icon has felt more confident than ever and has been ready to start the next chapter of her story.
"Britney has a whole new lease on life," an insider said of her accomplishment. "Writing [her memoir] was so cathartic."
"It helped Britney cross over to the other side. She’s happier and healthier," the source added of Spears' current outlook. "Britney’s on the path toward healing and is in a much better place."
"The response to her book from fans has lifted her [spirits]. She’s really happy," the insider explained.
2023 has been a year of change for the Crossroads actress after she split from her husband of only one year, Sam Asghari, in August. However, with the drama behind her, Spears has teased a second book that will continue to dive into her former marriage to the hunky actor as well as giving more insight into her relationship with Justin Timberlake.
"Britney’s not looking to go after Sam," the insider explained of Spears' attitude towards Asghari. "She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down."
As for the "Cry Me A River" vocalist, the "Toxic" singer may not be so easy on him. "She’ll share more of her experiences with Justin," the source explained. "She was painted as the bad guy for so many years."
Spears held nothing back in the bombshell read, recalling how when she fell pregnant with Timberlake's baby during their teenage relationship, he did not want to be a dad.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she penned. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
Upon the book's release, insiders revealed that the Friends With Benefits star was "shell shocked" by the backlash he received.
"The book does not paint Justin in a good light," the source noted of the former boy bander's reaction. "He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Spears.