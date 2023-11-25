Britney Spears 'Has a Whole New Lease on Life' After Writing Her Memoir: 'Was So Cathartic'

Britney Spears is riding high on the success of her memoir, The Woman In Me.

After the juicy tell-all sold more than 1.1 million copies during its first week on the shelves, the pop icon has felt more confident than ever and has been ready to start the next chapter of her story.

"Britney has a whole new lease on life," an insider said of her accomplishment. "Writing [her memoir] was so cathartic."