Jessica Biel Reveals She's Always 'Trying to Find Time' to 'Connect' With Husband Justin Timberlake: 'It's a Work in Progress'
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake do their best to spend quality time together despite their bustling careers.
The former *NSYNC singer began his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April. While the 7th Heaven actress and their sons — Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 — have done their best to attend several of his shows, Biel is grateful for technology like Zoom and Facetime for the times they can't make it.
"For traveling families — for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful," the mother-of-two said on her Thursday, May 16, appearance on The View.
"We've never done this before with two, so I don't know," she added. "I'm already exhausted—there's been four shows! Oh my god!"
"I don't know how he is gonna do it. I don't know how we're gonna do it," she quipped. "But we're gonna get through it. Somehow, someway."
As for their marriage, "It’s always a work in progress," the 42-year-old admitted. "It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect."
Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012, and despite a few bumps in the road, they have consistently put in the work to make sure their relationship remains strong. This was particularly true after the "Mirrors" artist was photographed cozying up with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright back in 2019.
"I displayed a strong lapse in judgement. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better," he said at the time. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."
Nearly five years later, Timberlake and Biel appear to be happier than ever. On Sunday, March 10, a source spilled the couple "looked and acted like two teenagers in love" while attending Vanity Fair's Academy Awards after-party.
"They were holding hands, taking selfies with each other and cuddling on the couch the whole night," the source shared. "Whatever they’re doing to keep the romance alive, it’s working!"