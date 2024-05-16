Jessica Biel Reveals She's Always 'Trying to Find Time' to 'Connect' With Husband Justin Timberlake: 'It's a Work in Progress'

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake do their best to spend quality time together despite their bustling careers.

The former *NSYNC singer began his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April. While the 7th Heaven actress and their sons — Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 — have done their best to attend several of his shows, Biel is grateful for technology like Zoom and Facetime for the times they can't make it.