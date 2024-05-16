OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jessica Biel
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jessica Biel Reveals She's Always 'Trying to Find Time' to 'Connect' With Husband Justin Timberlake: 'It's a Work in Progress'

jessica biel always trying find time connect justin timberlake pp
Source: mega
By:

May 16 2024, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake do their best to spend quality time together despite their bustling careers.

The former *NSYNC singer began his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April. While the 7th Heaven actress and their sons — Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 — have done their best to attend several of his shows, Biel is grateful for technology like Zoom and Facetime for the times they can't make it.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica biel always trying find time connect justin timberlake
Source: mega

Jessica Biel is doing her best to spend quality time with Justin Timberlake.

"For traveling families — for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful," the mother-of-two said on her Thursday, May 16, appearance on The View.

"We've never done this before with two, so I don't know," she added. "I'm already exhausted—there's been four shows! Oh my god!"

Article continues below advertisement
jessica biel always trying find time connect justin timberlake
Source: mega

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't know how he is gonna do it. I don't know how we're gonna do it," she quipped. "But we're gonna get through it. Somehow, someway."

As for their marriage, "It’s always a work in progress," the 42-year-old admitted. "It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica biel always trying find time connect justin timberlake
Source: mega

Jessica Biel said she was constantly working to 'find a balance' with work and marriage.

MORE ON:
Jessica Biel
Article continues below advertisement

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012, and despite a few bumps in the road, they have consistently put in the work to make sure their relationship remains strong. This was particularly true after the "Mirrors" artist was photographed cozying up with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright back in 2019.

"I displayed a strong lapse in judgement. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better," he said at the time. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica biel always trying find time connect justin timberlake
Source: mega

They share two kids - Silas and Phineas.

Article continues below advertisement

Nearly five years later, Timberlake and Biel appear to be happier than ever. On Sunday, March 10, a source spilled the couple "looked and acted like two teenagers in love" while attending Vanity Fair's Academy Awards after-party.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"They were holding hands, taking selfies with each other and cuddling on the couch the whole night," the source shared. "Whatever they’re doing to keep the romance alive, it’s working!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.