Jessica Biel 'Trusts' Husband Justin Timberlake and 'Feels Solid in Their Relationship' After Singer’s Past Scandals

Source: mega
By:

May 18 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage is as strong as ever.

Though the pair experienced a few bumps in the road since tying the knot in 2012, an insider claimed they've patched up any past issues.

Source: mega

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got hitched in 2012.

"Jessica trusts him again and feels solid in their relationship. People can be skeptical, but Jessica’s confident he’s learned from his mistakes," the source told a magazine.

The singer's biggest blunder occurred in 2019, when he was caught getting touchy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 34.

Source: mega

The couple share sons Silas and Phineas.

In published photos, the two were seen holding hands, laughing and drinking, and at one point, Palmer's hand was seen resting on the *NSYNC alum's leg.

After the pictures went viral, Timberlake, 43, issued an apology but insisted he didn't cheat on his wife, 42. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar," he began in his Instagram post.

Source: @justintimberlake/instagram

The pair renewed their vows in 2022 for their 10th wedding anniversary.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," the dad-of-two continued. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

Fortunately, the Social Network actor and his spouse were able to maintain their marriage.

"It hasn’t always been easy," the source pointed out, "but they’re happy now."

The couple proved as much when they attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in March, where a fellow attendee claimed they packed on the PDA.

"Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were adorable together and took pictures in a mirrored room," an eyewitness told a news outlet at the time. "Justin was all over Jessica and seemed so happy to be there with her."

One month later, the 7th Heaven star brought their two sons to the opening night of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which took place in Canada.

In Biel's upload, she posed alongside their little ones while they wore tour merchandise, and another picture showed the spouses embracing backstage.

Source: @jessicabiel/instagram

The actress and her two sons attended the opening night of Timberlake's new tour.

Earlier this month, the "Mirrors" vocalist made sure to give a shout-out to the brunette beauty on Mother's Day, doing so by sharing a video compilation of her with their boys. "You do it ALL. We love you so much," Timberlake captioned the post.

Star reported on Timberlake and Biel's "solid" marriage.

