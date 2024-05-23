OK Magazine
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Moved Away From L.A. to Give Their Sons 'Normalcy,' Shares Actress: 'Just Our Family Choice'

jessica biel justin timberlake moved la give sons normalcy
Source: mega;@jessicabiel/instagram
By:

May 23 2024

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake both entered showbiz as adolescents, but the power couple's children won't be following in their footsteps.

While on the Wednesday, May 22, episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, the 7th Heaven alum revealed the brood has left Los Angeles for a quieter lifestyle.

jessica biel justin timberlake moved la give sons normalcy
Source: mega

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake moved away from Los Angeles.

The brunette beauty, 42, explained the pesky paparazzi was a big reason they made the change, noting, "I don't really think they necessarily respect that if we're out and about with our kids, [we don't want to be photographed.]"

"It can be somewhat country dependent, where if we're in this country, in the States, it's kind of like state by state, you know. You get hammered on the east coast, you kind of get hammered on the west coast," said Biel, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with JT. "That’s why we don’t really live there anymore."

jessica biel justin timberlake moved la give sons normalcy
Source: @jessicabiel/instagram

The stars share two sons.

"It’s just trying to create some normalcy for these kids, and we want to share our family with our loved ones and friends," the mom-of-two continued of why they now split their time between Montana and Tennessee.

"And I know this very social media world is where they exist and where they live and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality," the TV producer added. "I just don't want it to be on my account, so we try to engage in a way that feels authentic. [It's] just our family choice."

jessica biel justin timberlake moved la give sons normalcy
Source: mega

The pair married in 2012.

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel
The actress also touched on how surreal it is to watch her and the 43-year-old singer's boys grow up.

"We talk a lot about his body’s changing a lot and he’s experiencing that," she spilled of their eldest tot. "He’s experiencing growing pains. He has a hard time sleeping. He’ll be waking up in the middle of the night. His legs hurt. His back hurts."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

"He’s, you know, he looks different, right? He went from this little guy to this kind of more grownup kid and even Justin and I are like, ‘Wow, this kid is looking different all of a sudden.’ He’s just growing," she expressed.

Earlier this month, Biel brought their sons to the *NSYNC star's new tour, and she admitted that trying to maintain a normal day-to-day while Timberlake is on the road isn't a walk in the park.

jessica biel justin timberlake moved la give sons normalcy
Source: @jessicabiel/instagram

The family now splits their time between Montana and Tennessee.

Nonetheless, communicating with the "Rock Your Body" crooner via FaceTime has been a saving grace.

"For traveling families — for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful. We've never done this before with two, so I don't know," she spilled on The View. "I'm already exhausted — there's been four shows! Oh my god!"

