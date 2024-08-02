Justin Timberlake Pleads Not Guilty to DWI, Judge Suspends Pop Star's Driver's License in New York
Justin Timberlake, who made a virtual appearance at his arraignment on Friday, August 2, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving drunk in June, a news outlet confirmed.
Additionally, Justice Carl Irace also officially suspended the pop star's driver's license and permission to drive in New York.
The next court hearing is a lawyer conference scheduled for Friday, August 9.
Timberlake, 43, was unable to attend in person as he's currently in Europe for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. (He is performing in Belgium on Saturday, August 3.)
As OK! previously reported, the "Mirrors" crooner, who is married to Jessica Biel, was taken into custody in the Hamptons earlier this summer.
"On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement at the time. “A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”
The statement continued: “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”
Timberlake was formally charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and was released without bail.
“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” Timberlake’s lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us Weekly. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”
- Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest: Cops Allowed the Star's Pal to Drive His Car Home Even Though the Friend Was Also Drinking That Night
- Jessica Biel 'Bogged Down' by Husband Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest: 'A Lot to Deal With'
- Justin Timberlake Was 'Not Intoxicated' During DWI Arrest, Lawyer Claims as He Cites Several Paperwork Errors by Police
While at his concert in Chicago in June, he seemingly addressed the ordeal.
“It’s been a tough week,” he told the crowd. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
There was another hearing on July 26, which Timberlake did not attend.
“The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI,” Burke said while defending his client. “The police made a number of very significant errors in this case. In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors. But that’s just one and there are many others. Sometimes the police make mistakes and this is just one of those instances. Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today. But the fact remains, he was not intoxicated and they made an error in arresting him for it. We are confident that this charge will be dismissed.”
Fox News Digital reported on Timberlake.