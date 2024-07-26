Justin Timberlake Was 'Not Intoxicated' During DWI Arrest, Lawyer Claims as He Cites Several Paperwork Errors by Police
Justin Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., denied that the "Cry Me a River" singer was drunk when he was arrested on DWI-related charges in June.
Timberlake's lawyer specifically mentioned that the initial charging papers lacked a superior officer's signature, indicating a flaw in the prosecution's case. "The police made a number of very significant errors in this case," he said.
“In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors. But that’s just one, and there are many others," Burke continued. "Sometimes the police make mistakes, and this is just one of those instances.”
He reiterated, "The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI."
During Timberlake's arrest, he received citations for traffic violations, such as failing to stop at a stop sign and maintaining the right lane.
A criminal complaint described Timberlake as displaying signs of intoxication. Although he admitted to having one martini, he refused a breathalyzer test.
Eyewitnesses provided conflicting reports, with one claiming Timberlake was intoxicated, while a bartender at the American Hotel where the incident allegedly occurred supported the singer's version of events.
Timberlake's legal team continues to stand by him amid the ongoing legal proceedings.
Weeks after his arrest, Timberlake joked about the incident during one of his shows.
In the viral video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Timberlake said, "So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no, I'm just kidding."
The audience then laughed before he added, "Is there anyone here tonight, that it's your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you've been to 1, 2, 3, maybe 4 of our shows? For all of you that it's your first time tonight — on a serious note — I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love."
As OK! previously reported, Timberlake ended up opening a bar with golf legend Tiger Woods, who has his own history of driving while under the influence.
Woods, who was arrested in 2017, had five different drugs in his system at the time, according to a toxicology report that followed the golfer's arrest.
According to reports, Timberlake, 43, and Woods, 48, were given permission to renovate an old cinema in St Andrews, Scotland, into a sports bar.
