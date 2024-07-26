Justin Timberlake Was 'Not Intoxicated' During DWI Arrest, Lawyer Claims as He Cites Several Paperwork Errors by Police

Timberlake's lawyer specifically mentioned that the initial charging papers lacked a superior officer's signature, indicating a flaw in the prosecution's case. "The police made a number of very significant errors in this case," he said.

“In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors. But that’s just one, and there are many others," Burke continued. "Sometimes the police make mistakes, and this is just one of those instances.”

He reiterated, "The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI."