Justin Timberlake's Wife Jessica Biel Is 'Not Happy' About Singer's DWI Arrest Video: 'She's Disappointed'

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Jessica Biel is less than pleased about the release of husband Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest video. After body camera footage of the singer's June 2024 arrest in the Hamptons was made public on Friday, March 20, a source close to the actress told an outlet she is "not happy about the renewed attention." "There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released," the insider said, referring to Timberlake, 45, suing to block the Sag Harbor police department from publicizing the video.

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'There Have Been Some Challenging Moments Lately'

Source: mega Jessica Biel is still 'supportive' of the singer.

The insider shared that Biel, 44, finds the situation "stressful and would prefer to move past it," adding that the footage "obviously doesn't portray him in the best light." "There have been some challenging moments lately, and she's focused on moving forward," the source told People. "She's the happiest when she's able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects." "She's supportive of Justin," they continued. "But she's also not afraid to express when she's disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments."

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What Was Justin Timberlake Charged With?

Source: mega Justin Timberlake cut a deal and pleaded guilty to a less serious traffic violation.

The "Mirrors" hitmaker was arrested on June 18, 2024, after he allegedly ran a stop sign and swerved between lanes after a night out with friends. While Timberlake was initially charged with driving while intoxicated, he ended up striking a plea deal in September of the same year. His DWI charge was dropped down to a traffic violation, which is not a criminal offense, and he was ordered to pay $500 fine with a $260 surcharge. Timberlake's license was also suspended for 90 days, and he was instructed to complete 25 hours of community service.

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'Do Me One Favor!'

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Source: mega The pop star struggled to perform the standard tests for police officers.

In the body camera footage, the pop star — who welcomed two sons with Biel after tying the knot in 2012 — was seen stumbling while attempting to walk in a straight line after being pulled over. When police handcuffed him, a female friend of Timberlake's, Estee Stanley, who arrived on the scene and offered to drive his car begged the officers to let him go. "You're arresting Justin Timberlake right now?" she asked the cops. "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved 'Bye Bye Bye' or 'S---back?' Do me one favor!"

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Just watched the full Justin Timberlake bodycam video and his friend Estee Stanley is INSUFFERABLE. I almost disliked her more than Justin after watching. #justintimberlake pic.twitter.com/V7nJcjb9zF — Jay (@jaybronious) March 21, 2026 Source: @jaybronious/x A friend of Justin Timberlake's suggested the officers should let the singer go.

Justin Timberlake Laughed During DWI Arrest Paperwork

Source: mega Justin Timberlake acted less than serious during his arrest.