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Justin Timberlake's Wife Jessica Biel Is 'Not Happy' About Singer's DWI Arrest Video: 'She's Disappointed'

photo of jessica biel and justin timberlake
Source: mega

The '7th Heaven' alum is 'focused on moving forward,' according to a source.

March 23 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Jessica Biel is less than pleased about the release of husband Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest video.

After body camera footage of the singer's June 2024 arrest in the Hamptons was made public on Friday, March 20, a source close to the actress told an outlet she is "not happy about the renewed attention."

"There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released," the insider said, referring to Timberlake, 45, suing to block the Sag Harbor police department from publicizing the video.

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'There Have Been Some Challenging Moments Lately'

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image of Jessica Biel is still 'supportive' of the singer.
Source: mega

Jessica Biel is still 'supportive' of the singer.

The insider shared that Biel, 44, finds the situation "stressful and would prefer to move past it," adding that the footage "obviously doesn't portray him in the best light."

"There have been some challenging moments lately, and she's focused on moving forward," the source told People. "She's the happiest when she's able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects."

"She's supportive of Justin," they continued. "But she's also not afraid to express when she's disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments."

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What Was Justin Timberlake Charged With?

image of Justin Timberlake cut a deal and pleaded guilty to a less serious traffic violation.
Source: mega

Justin Timberlake cut a deal and pleaded guilty to a less serious traffic violation.

The "Mirrors" hitmaker was arrested on June 18, 2024, after he allegedly ran a stop sign and swerved between lanes after a night out with friends.

While Timberlake was initially charged with driving while intoxicated, he ended up striking a plea deal in September of the same year.

His DWI charge was dropped down to a traffic violation, which is not a criminal offense, and he was ordered to pay $500 fine with a $260 surcharge.

Timberlake's license was also suspended for 90 days, and he was instructed to complete 25 hours of community service.

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'Do Me One Favor!'

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image of The pop star struggled to perform the standard tests for police officers.
Source: mega

The pop star struggled to perform the standard tests for police officers.

In the body camera footage, the pop star — who welcomed two sons with Biel after tying the knot in 2012 — was seen stumbling while attempting to walk in a straight line after being pulled over.

When police handcuffed him, a female friend of Timberlake's, Estee Stanley, who arrived on the scene and offered to drive his car begged the officers to let him go.

"You're arresting Justin Timberlake right now?" she asked the cops. "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved 'Bye Bye Bye' or 'S---back?' Do me one favor!"

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Source: @jaybronious/x

A friend of Justin Timberlake's suggested the officers should let the singer go.

Justin Timberlake Laughed During DWI Arrest Paperwork

image of Justin Timberlake acted less than serious during his arrest.
Source: mega

Justin Timberlake acted less than serious during his arrest.

Once at the precinct, the *NSYNC alum joked about his race being listed as "white" on paperwork.

"White?" Timberlake questioned an officer as he looked it over, before quipping, "I'm just kidding! I'm just kidding, man."

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