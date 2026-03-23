Justin Timberlake Jokes With Police Officers About His Race Being Listed as 'White' During 2024 DWI Arrest: Watch
March 23 2026, Published 10:04 a.m. ET
Justin Timberlake cracked a joke with police officers during his June 2024 DWI arrest.
In newly released footage from the incident that occurred in the Hamptons, the singer appeared to be verifying personal information listed in paperwork as he sat inside a precinct.
Justin Timberlake Laughs During DWI Arrest Paperwork
After looking over it for a few seconds, the *NSYNC alum, 45, turned to an officer and asked them about how they identified his race.
"White?" Timberlake questioned.
After a brief silence, the officer began to laugh, causing the dad-of-two to chuckle and say, "I'm just kidding! I'm just kidding, man."
As OK! reported earlier this month, the "Rock Your Body" vocalist had recently filed a petition to try and block the release of the footage, as many news outlets requested the video, citing New York’s Freedom of Information Law.
Timberlake's lawyers claimed the private video could unfairly damage his reputation if released, but didn't end up winning their argument.
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The video also included footage from the very first moments authorities pulled him over in Sag Harbor Village.
In one clip, a police officer explained he flagged him down because the star ran a stop sign and was swerving. He complied to do field sobriety tests, though was visibly struggling to do so.
"These are, like, hard tests," the Social Network actor complained at one point, stumbling when asked to walk in a heel-to-toe straight line. "My heart’s racing."
The pop star was eventually placed in handcuffs, causing his friend Estee Stanley, who was with him in the car, to act out.
"You're arresting Justin Timberlake right now?" she asked, then naming a few of his songs. "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved 'Bye Bye Bye' or 'S---back?' Do me one favor!"
What Was Justin Timberlake Charged With?
Timberlake was initially charged with driving while intoxicated but wound up pleading guilty to a less serious traffic offense, resulting in a $500 fine, $260 surcharge and a 90-day license suspension. He was also ordered to complete 25 hours of community service.
Timberlake then released a public statement about the ordeal, admitting, "I try to hold myself to a very high standard, and this was not that. Even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There's so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There's many travel apps. Still, take a taxi."
"I found myself in a position where I should've taken a moment," Timberlake added. "I should've had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this."