Justin Timberlake Only Had 1 Drink at American Bar Before DWI Arrest, Bartender Confirms

Jun. 24 2024, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Was Justin Timberlake telling the truth all along? After the singer claimed he only had one drink before he left American Bar in Sag Harbor, leading to his arrest on DWI charges on June 18, the bartender who served him said he did only have "one martini," they told People.

Another employee told the outlet: “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here."

As OK! previously reported, the 43-year-old star was arrested shortly after midnight on June 18 in Long Island, N.Y., for driving while impaired or intoxicated, the Sag Harbor Police Department said.

According to the arrest report, Timberlake told police: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons in mid-June.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the report read.

The pop star's mug shot.

The Grammy winner also refused to take a breathalyzer test.

According to an insider, Timberlake's latest scandal isn't surprising, as "everyone knows" that Timberlake struggles with excessively drinking and smoking weed.

"He’s been hiding and masking it for years," the insider claimed. "Everyone around him have been enablers."

"It’s a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it’s apparent," the insider continued. "Yet they’ve pushed this tour on him, and he’s been a very dark place."

Justin Timberlake was only served one drink at American Bar, the bartender confirmed.

Another source claimed the actor is upset about how everything went down.

"This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself," the source said. "He does his best to set a positive example for himself, his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too."

Justin Timberlake broke his silence about the arrest at his Chicago concert on June 21.

On June 21, the pop star finally broke his silence regarding his arrest.

"It’s been a tough week," Timberlake told the crowd at the United Center in Chicago. "I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

