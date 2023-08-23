Selena Gomez Accused of Shading Ex Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey With Sassy TikTok: Watch

"Single Soon this Friday!" the actress captioned the post of herself mouthing along to a clip from a Sex and the City episode in which Samantha Jones — played by Kim Cattrall — picks up the phone to a man telling her, "It's over, I told my wife [about us]!"

Gomez then mimicked the iconic character, asking, "Who is this?" before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up on him, which her followers believed to be a slight at the "Baby" singer and his spouse.