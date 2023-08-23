Selena Gomez Accused of Shading Ex Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey With Sassy TikTok: Watch
Selena Gomez just set the internet on fire yet again!
The pop star took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 22, to share a cheeky clip to promote her highly anticipated track, "Single Soon," which will drop this Friday. Despite the apparent innocent fun, fans could not help but feel that Gomez was subtly referencing her ex Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, in the video upload.
"Single Soon this Friday!" the actress captioned the post of herself mouthing along to a clip from a Sex and the City episode in which Samantha Jones — played by Kim Cattrall — picks up the phone to a man telling her, "It's over, I told my wife [about us]!"
Gomez then mimicked the iconic character, asking, "Who is this?" before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up on him, which her followers believed to be a slight at the "Baby" singer and his spouse.
"Did Justin call you recently?" one nosy fan asked in the comments section, while another added, "I know Justin's punching the wall and hailey is reading the comments on this post! HI HAILEY!"
"She's hinting Justin and the wife's divorce rumors," a third person wrote, while a fourth penned, "Is that what Justin said?'; 'Sry bieber it's too late."
There has long been a history between the three superstars as the Only Murders in the Building lead, 31, and Justin, 29, dated on and off for eight years before calling it quits on their romance for a final time in 2018. Mere months later, the "Sorry" artist proposed to the model, much to the public's shock.
Earlier this year, the Rhode Skin founder opened up about the deep effect the narrative of a love triangle had on everyone involved. "This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives," she claimed in a recent interview.
"That can be really dangerous. I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not ok with the kind of division that it caused," the 26-year-old stated.