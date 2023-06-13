Hailey Bieber Slams Fans Attacking Selena Gomez With 'Nasty Comments' After Rumored Feud
Though Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are making it clear that they're on good terms, their respective fans seem to have pent up anger they're still getting out.
Months after Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend and wife grabbed headlines over rumors of an alleged feud — and then again when the Disney alum told her fans to stop sending the model death threats — the Rhode founder took to Instagram to seemingly blast her fans for being cruel to Gomez on her behalf.
On Monday night, June 12, Bieber posted a statement that warned her followers to leave their hate at the door if they're going to engage online.
"If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments," she wrote via her Instagram Story. "Doing that is not supporting me.. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of."
The statement concluded: "Please be nice or don't say anything."
Bieber's clear upset with her fans comes one day after she showed Gomez some love on Instagram, "liking" a post the "Lose You To Love Me" vocalist shared of herself in a mirrored room while on vacation. "Crazy about you paris," the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, captioned the set of shots, which Bieber, 26, was clearly a fan of.
Aside from Bieber and some other fans, Gomez's comments section was flooded with hate, with one critic writing: "Now I'm totally sure that Hailey is the one who deserves the support not you. You keep playing the 'victim', roles, take a rest and chill !! It's the time to move on and leave Justin & his wife living peacefully without your obsession & toxic comments from your childish fans."
"The master of manipulation everybody," another seethed, with a third hater chiming in: "Keep trying to be the it girl like Bella [Hadid], Sofia [Richie] or Hailey, you will never be."
The cruel declaration came months after Gomez posted a makeup tutorial video — which was what ignited the headline-making, rumored feud — in which she used a filter inspired by Hadid.
While showing off her makeup look, Gomez mouthed, “So my name — my name is Bella Hadid,” as the supermodel’s voice played in the background. She candidly added with the video: “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," before the filter was removed and she showed off her natural face, explaining: “Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much.”
Later that day, fans suspected that Bieber and her best friend Kylie Jenner were making fun of Gomez's makeup fail after the reality star posted a close-up of one of her brows and wrote, "this was an accident??"
Adding fuel to the fire, Bieber coincidentally took to her Instagram with a screenshot from a FaceTime call with her and Jenner zooming in on their perfectly styled brows.
Though Jenner, Bieber and Gomez have denounced any rumors of a rift between the ladies, the public hasn't held back from savagely going after the stars.