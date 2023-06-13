Hailey Bieber Slams Fans Attacking Selena Gomez With 'Nasty Comments' After Rumored Feud

Though Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are making it clear that they're on good terms, their respective fans seem to have pent up anger they're still getting out.

Months after Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend and wife grabbed headlines over rumors of an alleged feud — and then again when the Disney alum told her fans to stop sending the model death threats — the Rhode founder took to Instagram to seemingly blast her fans for being cruel to Gomez on her behalf.