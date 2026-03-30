Kai Trump Reveals She Had a 'Great Time' at Miami Open Amid Mom Vanessa's Boyfriend Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest Drama: Photos

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Kai Trump is remembering the good time she had at the Miami Open amid Tiger Woods' recent DUI and car crash. The 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. attended the tennis match over the weekend, sharing her fun experience on social media.

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Kai Trump Spent Time at the Miami Open Over the Weekend

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump posed with her brother Spencer and player Aryna Sabalenka.

"I had a great time at the Miami Open! Huge congrats to my friend @arynasabalenka for getting the win. I love what @arynasabalenka and @cocogauff are doing for women sports!" she wrote in her caption on Instagram March 29 alongside a slew of snaps from the game. She also tagged renowned tennis players Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in her post. In the carousel of photos, Kai posed with her 13-year-old brother, Spencer, and shared videos of the athletes' games.

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Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Have Been Dating for Over a Year

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump enjoyed a weekend watching tennis in Miami.

Vanessa, 48, and Tiger, 50, have been dating since early 2025. On March 27, the pro golfer was involved in an accident where he flipped his Land Rover in a two-car crash in Florida. Soon after the incident, he was arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He reportedly declined to give a urine sample and his breathalyzer test result was negative.

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Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods 'Are in Love'

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump and her brother Spencer attended the Miami Open.

An insider dished to People on March 30 that Vanessa is standing by her man despite his legal issues. “Vanessa and Tiger are in love,” a source noted. “She is very supportive of his golf endeavors because, despite his age and injuries, golf dominates Tiger’s life." “They are good together as they both have golf in their lives. That propels the romance in a certain sense,” they said.

Source: @tigerwoods/X Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been dating since 2025.