Kai Trump Reveals She Had a 'Great Time' at Miami Open Amid Mom Vanessa's Boyfriend Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest Drama: Photos
March 30 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Kai Trump is remembering the good time she had at the Miami Open amid Tiger Woods' recent DUI and car crash.
The 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. attended the tennis match over the weekend, sharing her fun experience on social media.
Kai Trump Spent Time at the Miami Open Over the Weekend
"I had a great time at the Miami Open! Huge congrats to my friend @arynasabalenka for getting the win. I love what @arynasabalenka and @cocogauff are doing for women sports!" she wrote in her caption on Instagram March 29 alongside a slew of snaps from the game.
She also tagged renowned tennis players Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in her post.
In the carousel of photos, Kai posed with her 13-year-old brother, Spencer, and shared videos of the athletes' games.
Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Have Been Dating for Over a Year
Vanessa, 48, and Tiger, 50, have been dating since early 2025.
On March 27, the pro golfer was involved in an accident where he flipped his Land Rover in a two-car crash in Florida. Soon after the incident, he was arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He reportedly declined to give a urine sample and his breathalyzer test result was negative.
- Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence With First Post Since Golfer's DUI Crash
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- Vanessa Trump Followed Tiger Woods Fan Pages and 'Liked' Several of Golfer's Posts Before Their Romance Was Uncovered
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Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods 'Are in Love'
An insider dished to People on March 30 that Vanessa is standing by her man despite his legal issues.
“Vanessa and Tiger are in love,” a source noted. “She is very supportive of his golf endeavors because, despite his age and injuries, golf dominates Tiger’s life."
“They are good together as they both have golf in their lives. That propels the romance in a certain sense,” they said.
“She has her hands full sometimes, but Vanessa also has a life of her own and children to care for so she isn’t around it all the time,” the insider spilled. “She is happy with him, and any issues they have are not about her. It’s dealing with his frustrations about playing great golf and his pain that at times is really confining.”
Vanessa also posted on social media for the first time since the car crash over the weekend.
The model took to her Instagram Stories to repost two videos from Kai. One clip saw the teen golfer posing with players Allan Kournikov and Jason Stacy at the Miami Open.
The other snapshot showed Kai doing a Q&A with fans where she looked back on her childhood playing golf.