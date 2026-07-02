Politics 'Loyal' Kai Trump Has 'Replaced' Ivanka as Donald's 'Favorite,' Sources Reveal: 'She Makes Him Laugh' Source: MEGA ; @kaitrump/instagram Kai Trump has 'naturally stepped into' the space that Ivanka left behind when the first daughter chose to live a 'quieter life.' Lesley Abravanel July 2 2026, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Gossip columnist Rob Shuter reports that 19-year-old Kai Trump has replaced her aunt Ivanka Trump as President Donald Trump's favorite family member. According to sources who shared exclusive intel through Shuter's "Naughty But Nice" Substack, the shift occurred because Ivanka has deliberately chosen to stay away from the political spotlight. “Ivanka chose a quieter life,” a source pointed out to the journalist. “She didn’t lose Donald’s love, but she did give up the role of being the family member he most enjoys showing off. Kai has naturally stepped into that space."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kaitrump/instagram A source claimed Kai Trump has become the president's 'favorite' family member.

While biographers and social media speculation frequently portray their bond as badly frayed or heavily strained, family insiders noted that the former model, 44, remains personally close to her dad when the cameras are turned off.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Next Big Trump'

Source: MEGA A source said the POTUS 'absolutely lights up whenever' he's with his eldest granddaughter.

“Kai has replaced Ivanka as Donald’s favorite,” another source told the gossip columnist. “She makes him laugh, keeps him feeling young, and genuinely loves being around him. He absolutely lights up whenever she’s with him.” Family insiders previously claimed that Donald sees his granddaughter as the "next big Trump."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kai Trump is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

The eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump has become a frequent companion to her grandfather at major public outings, including political events and high-profile games like the 2026 NBA Finals. The incoming University of Miami freshman often faces backlash and criticism largely due to her polarizing political associations and public presence. Critics frequently target her for perceived privilege, "out of touch" social media vlogs and utilizing the White House and taxpayer resources to build her personal brand.

Kai Is 'Fun, Loyal and Authentic'

Source: @kaitrump/instagram An insider said the president loves that Kai Trump 'connects with a younger generation.'