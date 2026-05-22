Vanessa Trump Calls Boyfriend Tiger Woods 'My Strength' and One of the 'Closest People to Me' After Sharing Cancer Diagnosis
May 22 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump is leaning on her support system as she battles cancer.
On Friday, May 22, the former model posted a throwback shot of herself cuddled up to boyfriend Tiger Woods, captioning the picture, "My strength through it all! Family and the closest people to me."
Inside Vanessa Trump's Cancer Battle
She used the same caption alongside a photo of herself with her and ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.'s five kids.
As OK! reported, the blonde beauty, 48, announced her diagnosis via social media on Wednesday, May 20.
"I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer," she revealed. "While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me."
"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," Vanessa continued.
She went on to thank fans for their "kindness and support," which "truly means more" than she could express.
"I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery," Vanessa added.
Hours later, her eldest child, Kai Trump, 19, shared an image of them from her recent high school graduation, writing, "Strongest person I know. Love you."
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When Did Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Start Dating?
Tiger, 50, has yet to publicly comment on his girlfriend's health woes.
The two first allegedly started dating around Thanksgiving 2024 and have been going strong ever since.
The couple went Instagram official in March 2025, with the golfer sharing a few PDA-packed photos.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," he wrote online after their romance was uncovered. "At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts."
Vanessa Trump Supported the Athlete After His DUI Arrest
The mom-of-five stayed by the athlete's aside amid his March DUI arrest and car crash.
After the scandal, Tiger entered rehab overseas, writing in a March 27 social media upload, "I will be stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. I’m committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally."
Vanessa showed her support for his decision to get help by posting an old photo of them together alongside the words, "Love you."
At the time, an insider said Vanessa "has been there for him despite how busy she is with her children and her own life. She loves him and cares about him. She wants him to feel good, play well, and be happy."
He was seen back in Florida on May 13.