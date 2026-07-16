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Kai Trump Gives Update on Mom Vanessa's Cancer Battle After Surgery: 'She's Doing Better'

Split photo of Kai Trump & Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump gave an update on her mother, Vanessa Trump's cancer battle, saying she's 'better.'

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July 16 2026, Updated 9:03 a.m. ET

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Kai Trump recently shared an update on her mother, Vanessa Trump, and her ongoing cancer battle.

The teenager spoke to Page Six while walking the red carpet of the 2026 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 15, in New York City.

“My mom’s doing good,” she told the outlet.

“She’s doing better,” she added.

The recent high school graduate stunned at the event in a shimmery gold dress with a thigh-high slit.

She completed the glamorous look with matching heels, a gold bracelet, a watch, a diamond necklace and drop earrings, per the outlet.

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Vanessa Trump Shared Her Cancer Diagnosis in May

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Image of Vanessa Trump shared her cancer diagnosis via an Instagram post in May.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump shared her cancer diagnosis via an Instagram post in May.

Vanessa, 48, revealed she had been diagnosed b—-- cancer via an Instagram post in May.

“While this isn’t the news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she added.

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me,” the post continued.

“Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery,” the former model wrote in conclusion.

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Image of Vanessa Trump shared that she was recovering after surgery in June.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump shared that she was recovering after surgery in June.

Just a month later, she shared another post via Instagram, writing, “I wanted to share an update on my cancer journey.”

“Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward,” the mother-of-five said in the post.

“Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment,” she wrote, before adding, “sending love, strength and hope to everyone fighting this battle.”

She tacked on a red heart emoji to her post but did not elaborate on what the next step of her treatment would entail.

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Tiger Woods Is Trying to Anchor Vanessa Trump During Her Cancer Battle

Image of Tiger Woods is reportedly trying to support Vanessa Trump during her cancer battle.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods is reportedly trying to support Vanessa Trump during her cancer battle.

Tiger Woods, who has reportedly been dating Vanessa since before Thanksgiving 2024, per Daily Mail, has been supporting her throughout her health battle.

“He’s proud of how positive she’s stayed and how she’s handling everything so far,” an insider told Page Six.

Image of Vanessa Trump shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.

“She’s been so strong, and he truly believes she’s going to be OK. He’s just trying to support her however he can right now,” the source added.

Vanessa was previously married to President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., from 2005 to 2018. The former couple shares five children: Kai, 19, Donald, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 12.

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