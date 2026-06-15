Troubled Tiger Woods Is Giving Girlfriend Vanessa Trump 'a Lot of Love' Amid Her Cancer Treatment: 'It Shows He Has Character'

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Tiger Woods is standing by girlfriend Vanessa Trump's side as she continues to battle b----- cancer. The golfing pro, 50, is reportedly focusing on her treatment amid his own legal issues.

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Vanessa Trump Gives Cancer Update

Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump announced her diagnosis on social media last month.

Woods “has been amazing during Vanessa's recent diagnosis," a source told People on Monday, June 15. Trump, 48, announced her illness last month and revealed on social media on June 13 she's “been recovering from surgery” and is currently “starting the second stage of my treatment.” "I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward," she continued in her candid post. “Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle ❤️." “Vanessa's needs and issues have taken Tiger's thoughts outside of his own legal, medical and personal struggles, which has been good for him,” the insider also added.

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Vanessa Trump Is 'Anxious But Strong' Amid Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI in March.

“He has given her a lot of love — even while away working on himself. It shows he has character," the source said. The athlete and the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. “are optimistic about her treatments and in the coming months battling b----- cancer." “Like anyone diagnosed with this disease, she is anxious but also strong and eager to move beyond,” the source explained. “She is loved and receiving a great deal of support. With all of the advanced treatments and excellent healthcare facilities around her, Vanessa will continue to receive top-notch care."

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Tiger Woods Charged With DUI After Car Crash

Source: MEGA The golfing pro recently went to rehab in Europe.

Woods was charged with a DUI after a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., back in March. A sobriety test was done at the scene of the incident by investigators, and his breathalyzer test came back negative. When he was arrested, the Martin County Sheriff's Office found hydrocodone pills in his pocket. His pupils were "extremely dilated" and his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," according to an affidavit. Woods showed “signs of impairment and refused a urinalysis test, leading to charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test,” Sheriff John Budensiek said during a press conference at the time.

Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump began dating in 2024.