Kai Trump's Rarely Seen Grandmother and Aunt Support High School Graduate During NYC Trip After Mom Vanessa Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
May 21 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Kai Trump continued to celebrate her high school graduation with a trip to New York City, but her mom, Vanessa, appeared to skip the outing as she battles cancer.
New photos showed the 19-year-old dining at The Mark with grandmother Bonnie Haydon and Vanessa's sister Veronika Haydon on Wednesday, May 20, the same day Vanessa shared her unexpected diagnosis via social media.
Kai Trump Visits NYC
The teenager was dressed in a black short-sleeved shirt, jeans and white sneakers for the meal, wearing her sunglasses atop her head. Before sitting down, she was seen giving her aunt — who looks just like Vanessa — a hug.
After eating, Bonnie and Veronika linked arms and headed out, with the matriarch using a cane for extra support.
Kai Calls Her Mom 'the Strongest Person I Know'
Vanessa was still on her eldest daughter's mind, as that same night, Kai uploaded a photo of them together from her recent graduation.
"Strongest person I know. Love you," the golfer captioned the Instagram Story shot, which showed the student dressed in a navy cap and gown over a white dress.
The child of Vanessa and ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. previously committed in 2024 to the University of Miami to join their golf team.
- Kai Trump Calls Mom Vanessa the 'Strongest Person I Know' Following Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
- Kai Trump Supported by Mom Vanessa's Boyfriend Tiger Woods at High School Graduation as He Keeps Low-Profile After Rehab Stint
- Kai Trump Blasted for Enjoying 'Special' Trip to the Masters Amid Iran Crisis: 'Entitlement'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Vanessa Trump's Cancer Battle
As OK! reported, Vanessa, 48, shared her medical woes in an Instagram Story post.
"I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," the mother-of-five wrote. "I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."
She ended her message by thanking people for their "kindness and support," adding, "I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."
The former model received a flood of support in the comments section, including a note from Ivanka Trump that read, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama."
Vanessa' boyfriend, Tiger Woods, has yet to publicly say anything about the news.
The professional athlete and Vanessa allegedly started dating around November 2024 and have kept a low-profile ever since. However, Vanessa publicly showed support for Tiger after his DUI arrest in March, posting a photo of them together and captioning it, "Love you."
The dad-of-two went to rehab overseas following the drama but was seen back in Florida on May 13.