Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Was Kidnapped and Assaulted at a Young Age in Heartbreaking Post

“When I was 14 years old, I lost my virginity on a sidewalk without even knowing what s-- was,” Lowry then surprisingly dished to her followers, placing gummy Nerds in the bowl to commemorate the awful event.

While Lowry had other sad events to share — including her mom signing over custody to Jo Rivera’s parents at 16 — perhaps the most harrowing was when she noted that at 19 she was “sexually assaulted” by someone she knew.

“I never reported it to the police,” Lowry elaborated, “but I did need to have repairs done in the hospital by a plastic surgeon.”

Lowry said she “never reported it” because she “felt bad,” adding that she was unaware if the man who assaulted her “actually meant to do it.” For this final traumatic event, she put Trolli Sour Worms into the mix.