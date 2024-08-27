Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Was Kidnapped and Assaulted at a Young Age in Heartbreaking Post
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry took to TikTok to take part in the popular "trauma candy salad" trend — in which she shockingly revealed she was kidnapped and assaulted in the past.
“My name is Kail, and when I was six months old, I was kidnapped, brought to Texas, and my mom found me in the hospital with pneumonia,” Lowry began sharing with her followers while dumping Swedish Fish into a glass bowl.
Lowry then revealed that at 9 years old, she awoke with a “strange man in her bed" and had no idea how he got there. With this confession, she put some Sour Dudes candy from the dollar store into the bowl.
She added that at 10 years old, she had to go to her uncle’s house to ask for food as she hadn’t seen her mother in days. With this, she added gummy bears to her candy salad.
Alongside adding Twizzlers to the mix, Lowry’s next unsettling admission was when she was 11, her babysitter “did c---“ off of her coffee table while Lowry was present. Keeping with the trend, Lowry also detailed her mom showing up to get her from school under the influence when she was in the fourth grade. This sour memory led to Lowry adding some Lemonheads to her assortment of sugar.
“When I was 14 years old, I lost my virginity on a sidewalk without even knowing what s-- was,” Lowry then surprisingly dished to her followers, placing gummy Nerds in the bowl to commemorate the awful event.
While Lowry had other sad events to share — including her mom signing over custody to Jo Rivera’s parents at 16 — perhaps the most harrowing was when she noted that at 19 she was “sexually assaulted” by someone she knew.
“I never reported it to the police,” Lowry elaborated, “but I did need to have repairs done in the hospital by a plastic surgeon.”
Lowry said she “never reported it” because she “felt bad,” adding that she was unaware if the man who assaulted her “actually meant to do it.” For this final traumatic event, she put Trolli Sour Worms into the mix.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While it’s clear from the clip Lowry has been put through the wringer in her life when it comes to trauma, she recently revealed some positive news in her life — she is engaged to boyfriend Elijah Scott. Scott is the father of three of seven of Lowry’s children.