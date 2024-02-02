'Why Am I So Emotional Over This?': Kailyn Lowry Fans Gush Over Her Becoming a Girl Mom as She Shares Intimate Moments From 'NICU Journey'
Seventh time's the charm?
On Friday, February 2, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry uploaded a video featuring her adorable newborn daughter after having six boys. While the video documented the difficult time the baby spent in the NICU, fans couldn’t help but share their excitement about Lowry finally becoming a girl mom.
The video clip showed the mom-of-seven holding her daughter while she was hooked up to monitors in the hospital.
“A glimpse of our NICU journey 💕 I’m sending so much love to all the NICU babies and families. I know there are so many that have gone through far more than we did… I see you,” Lowry captioned the upload.
Along with the footage, the reality TV star shared messages describing the difficult situation.
“Since Elijah & I never really got to be in the NICU together I filmed a lot of our moments alone,” she said, referencing her boyfriend and baby daddy, Elijah Scott. She added she was “always watched the monitors” as the clip displayed Lowry looking up at a screen.
“First time putting a bow on her,” Lowry continued as she placed the large pink accessory on the child’s head.
She then began to wrap the baby in a light pink blanket, noting, “Switching the hospital blanket to one from home. Soaking it all in.”
The podcaster’s fans couldn't get enough of the sweet moment.
“Why am I so emotional over this? Watching you literally become a girl mom ❤️,” one wrote.
- Kailyn Lowry Hit Her Breaking Point When Premature Daughter Had to Remain in the NICU as Twin Son Went Home: 'Really Difficult'
- 'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins, Gets Her Tubes Tied After Welcoming 7 Kids Over the Past 14 Years
- Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Secretly Welcomed Fifth Baby, Says He's Been a 'Joy for Us All' During a 'Dark Year'
“The first bows after having boys! You must be so excited to buy all things girls because I know I was! Your little bestie for the restie!!” a second exclaimed, while a third raved, “Kail you’re such an awesome mama!”
“Omg she’s so tiny!!! So much hair!” a fourth person shared.
As OK! previously reported, on the January 26 episode of Lowry’s "Barely Famous" podcast, the Teen Mom 2 alum revealed that after welcoming twins five weeks premature, the babies had to stay in the NICU for "a couple of weeks."
"I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff," the 31-year-old confessed.
Eventually, her son made progress, however, her daughter "was just sleeping all the time."
Her son was later able to go home, but her baby girl had to then stay in the NICU alone.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In addition to the stress from this situation, Lowry had five kids to take care of at home.
"She was away from her twin; we were away from her. When we were home, we still couldn't process it because there was so much going on here," she said. "Lincoln still had his basketball games and practices. Isaac still had his after-school stuff. Lux still had what he was doing."