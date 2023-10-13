Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Secretly Welcomed Fifth Baby, Says He's Been a 'Joy for Us All' During a 'Dark Year'
Kailyn Lowry is a mom once again!
The Teen Mom 2 star secretly welcomed her fifth child, a baby boy named Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott last year after much speculation surrounding her suddenly private personal life.
Lowry, 31, shares sons Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez. This baby is her first child with Scott.
"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline," the "Barely Famous" podcast host said of keeping the happy news under wraps now that she's left reality TV after more than a decade.
After being completely open with the world about her journey through motherhood, the reality star was eager to keep this pregnancy to herself. "I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me, and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it," she said. "At this point, I can at least try to do it my way."
Despite keeping the news from the world, Lowry's friends and family could not have been happier for her, even throwing the couple an "incredible" baby shower that was "a really great time to kind of disconnect."
However, the MTV star did admit they "weren't able to keep [everything] as private as we would've liked with the leak from the hospital and things like that. That was definitely one of the sadder moments."
But even with the disappointing blips in the road, it did not take away from the joy of the experience. "As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again, he's been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me," she recalled. "It was rough [last year] with the lawsuit, the depression that I dealt with, and everything else. So, he has been really a joy for all of us."
"I'm adjusting accordingly. It's an adjustment not having cameras around all the time," Lowry noted of not working on Teen Mom 2. "And it's weird, because it still feels like it's a part of my life because it wasn't that far away. It wasn't. I'm trying to just get used to the normalcy and being able to go out and kind of move around and move about freely, run my errands freely, schedule appointments freely. That's been nice."
