Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Secretly Welcomed Fifth Baby, Says He's Been a 'Joy for Us All' During a 'Dark Year'

However, the MTV star did admit they "weren't able to keep [everything] as private as we would've liked with the leak from the hospital and things like that. That was definitely one of the sadder moments."

But even with the disappointing blips in the road, it did not take away from the joy of the experience. "As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again, he's been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me," she recalled. "It was rough [last year] with the lawsuit, the depression that I dealt with, and everything else. So, he has been really a joy for all of us."