'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Confirms Secret Pregnancy of 5th Child After Months of Speculation
Kailyn Lowry indirectly confirmed the birth of her fifth child nearly five months after OK! reported the secret arrival of her and her boyfriend Elijah Scott's son.
The Teen Mom 2 star inadvertently addressed the news during the Tuesday, July 4, episode of her "Baby Mamas No Drama" podcast, which featured a guest appearance from Aurora Culpo.
Lowry was chatting with Culpo about her new reality show, The Culpo Sisters, with the MTV alum recalling watching it for the very first time when she was "in the hospital having one of [her] kids."
She further described the episode, which highlighted sister Olivia Culpo babysitting Aurora's children — son Remi, 4, and daughter Solei, 2.
After the podcast aired, listeners quickly pieced together the timeline of when the episode aired from the first and only season of the TLC series and the month Kailyn had reportedly given birth to her fifth kid, with both occurring in November 2022.
Kailyn is also the mom of her 2-year-old son, Creed, who was born at home in 2020, as well Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, and Lux, 5.
"At this point I don’t think she cares if we know she just doesn’t want to talk about it openly," one Instagram user commented on a social media teaser of the podcast shared by a Teen Mom fan account, while another admitted they don't "blame her for keeping her baby private."
A third user mentioned: "I don’t get why this chick would not just say 'yeah I have another kid!' That’s just weird."
Prior to the birth at the end of last year, fans speculated Kailyn was pregnant after her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez tweeted he was "protect[ing] her belly" in a since-deleted post from July 2022.
Back in February, the Us Sun spoke to a source confirming the rumors were true.
"Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah," the insider announced at the time, noting, "she has only told close family and friends."
One month later, the same news outlet claimed Kailyn and Elijah had split, however, the reality star's rep informed In Touch otherwise.
"This is false," the rep insisted. "Kail and Elijah are very much still together."