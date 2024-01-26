Kailyn Lowry Hit Her Breaking Point When Premature Daughter Had to Remain in the NICU as Twin Son Went Home: 'Really Difficult'
Kailyn Lowry's most recent pregnancy and delivery may have been her toughest yet.
On the Friday, January 26, episode of her "Barely Famous" podcast, the Teen Mom 2 alum revealed that after welcoming twins five weeks premature, the babies had to stay in the NICU for "a couple of weeks."
"I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff," admitted the mom-of-seven, 31, who welcomed the two babies with boyfriend Elijah Scott.
Lowry revealed her baby boy was showing more signs of success as he was able to drink a bottle — meanwhile, her daughter "was just sleeping all the time."
Eventually, her son was able to go home, and while the reality star was excited for his release, she was still distraught over her daughter having to be in the NICU by herself.
The situation made Lowry hit her breaking point, prompting a doctor to ask her if she needed help.
"I said I have my own therapist, but I'm away from my infant, and my infant is away from her twin," she continued. "And I feel like that in and of itself was enough for me to cry."
To make matters worse, only one parent was allowed in the NICU at a time, and she had five other kids at home to take care of.
"She was away from her twin; we were away from her. When we were home, we still couldn't process it because there was so much going on here," the MTV star recalled. "Lincoln still had his basketball games and practices. Isaac still had his after-school stuff. Lux still had what he was doing."
"I still don't even know if we've processed it," Lowry admitted. "I don't think I've processed it to this day. We went to the pediatrician yesterday, and I'm still very much concerned about so many things."
Now that both babies are home, she wants the twins to spend as much time together as possible. "They were apart for so long ... I get worried that the NICU stay, what if it ruined their bond or put a strain on it," she shared. "I'm trying to 'remagnetize' them to get them back to where they were."
As OK! reported, Lowry also had her tubes taken out when she welcomed the twins.
"The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I'm excited for my kids," Lowry noted on a previous episode of her podcast. "Now I feel like our family is complete — I won't have anything missing."
"I won't feel like, 'What if we had another one?' I'm excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out," she added. "I'm excited for that."
Lowry also shares one son with Jo Rivera, one with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, two boys with Chris Lopez and another son with Scott.